Will Keira Knightley, Anne Hathaway or Jessica Biel play Talia in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’?

Casting lists are hardly ever legitimate news, but when it comes to “The Dark Knight Rises,” chances are two of the ladies testing to star opposite Christian Bale in this break will make the cut. The always reliable Heat Vision reports that Keira Knightley, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Biel, Kate Mara, Charlotte Reily and possibly Naomi Watts are under consideration for two parts in Christopher Nolan’s third Batman feature.

One actress will likely play a love interest for Bruce Wayne and the other will portray the villainous Talia, the daughter of Ra’s Al Ghul who was played by Liam Neeson in “Batman Begins.” It’s unclear whether there will be another villain in the picture, but both “Begins” and “Dark Knight” featured two adversaries for Gotham’s Caped Crusader.

The report also notes that online rumors specifically casting Watts and Eva Green in the film are incorrect. However, Watts is still under consideration as she’s set to finish “The Impossible” with Ewan McGregor by the time “Rises” begins production this May.

While Hathaway, Knightley, Biel and Watts are household names, Mara and Riley are not. Mara’s name might not be familiar, but most will remember for roles in “Brokeback Mountain,” “24” and “Entourage.” She also has a supporting role in Danny Boyle’s “127 Hours.” The British Riley would only be known to American audiences for her small role — along with Biel and Colin Firth — in the period dramedy “Easy Virtue” which was released in the summer of 2009.

“The Dark Knight Rises” is currently set to open July 20, 2012.