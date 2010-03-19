Will Lady A ride back to No. 1 and who are these other people on next week’s album chart?

03.19.10 8 years ago
 Look for Lady Antebellum to hop back up to No. 1 next week in a relatively slow chart week. “Need You Now” had pinballed between No. 1 and No. 3 ever since its release eight weeks ago and is about to surpass 1.4 million copies in sales.  With projected sales of 95,000, this will mark the first time the title claiming the top spot has dipped below six figures.
 
The No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200 goes to a man of God: Gospel singer Marvin Sapp”s latest on Verity, “Here I Am,” is poised to sell around 75,000 copies, but on a slow sales week, that”s enough to land at in the second slot, according to Hits Daily Double.
 
This week”s chart topper, Ludacris”s “The Battle of the Sexes,” will likely fall to No. 3, while “The Edge,” a collection of previously released rock tracks (Think “Now That’s What I Call Music”  for headbangers), will slip in at No. 4 with virtually no fan fare and may creep into the No. 3 spot.
 
Otherwise, the rest of the Top 10 will likely be retreads and now-familiar warhorses such as Sade”s “Soldier of Love,” Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” and Lady GaGa”s “The Fame.”
 
The White Stripes” live CD/DVD, “Under Great White Northern Lights,” is slated to miss the Top 10 by very little, although it could nudge Gary Allan out of the no. 10 slot.
 
The following week we”ll see how big Justin Bieber really is when his first full album, “My World 2.0” hits the street.

