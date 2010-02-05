Can Lady Antebellum stave off Lil Wayne for the No. 1 chart spot next week?

Lady Antebellum”s second week sales look like they”ll be strong enough to hold off a strong challenge from Lil Wayne”s new rock-oriented album, ” Rebirth” on next week”s album chart.

Lady A”s “Need You Now” will sell up to 195,000 copies following its strong 480,000+ debut, according to Hits Daily Double. That”s at least 20,000 more than Lil Wayne”s set, which will more around 165,000.

While Lady A”s sales drop precipitously, the decline is probably less than it would have been had the Nashville trio not performed on Jan. 31″s Grammy Awards. The awards program generally provides a bump in sales for performers and winners (performers usually get the bigger boost), and given the strong ratings, albums sales are showing triple-digit gains for many participating artists.

Hits predicts that the “2010 Grammy Nominees” compilation sees an 120% increase in sales over the previous week, which is enough for a No. 3 landing. Jonas Bros. Nick Jonas, who presented on the Grammys with his brothers, sees his solo album from Nick Jonas & the Administration” debut at No. 4, with sales of around 85,000-90,000, but after that, it”s back Grammy performers. Lady Gaga, who opened up the show with Elton John, moves up to 90,000 copies of “The Fame,” for a 28% increase from the previous week”s chart for a No. 5 spot (although she and Jonas may switch spots). The Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” is predicted to come in at No. 6 with a 96% increase. Taylor Swift”s performance may have been maligned, but her album of the year win for “Fearless” and the surrounding chatter is enough for the set to increase in sales 86%. New artist of the year winner and performer Zac Brown Band rebounds to No. 8 with “The Foundation,” which Hits predicts will see a 138% increase in sales.

Beyonce”s sales jump an incredible 154% for “I Am… Sasha Fierce” to 45,000, according to Hits, while Kings of Leon, who did not perform, but snagged record of the year for “Use Somebody,” are slated to see an 100% jump in album sales.