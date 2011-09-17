Will Lady Antebellum’s ‘Own The Night’ own next week’s Billboard 200?

It”s way too soon to know if Lady Antebellum”s new album, “Own The Night,” can top 2010″s “Need You Now,” which has sold more than 3 million copies, but the trio”s latest get if off to a great start: it will handily top next week”s Billboard 200 with sales of up to 340,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

Its lead is so commanding that Adele”s “21,” which bounces back up to No. 2, will sell 200,000 fewer copies than “Own The Night.” Both “21” and Lil Wayne”s “The Carter IV” are targeted to move around 115,000 units.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert”s Valory debut-a reworked version of 2010″s “Halfway To Heaven” is set to enter that chart at No. 4, with sales of up to 52,000. That means Gilbert will knock George Strait”s “Here For A Good Time” down to No. 5. There ought to be a law against that.

The third debut on the chart belongs to Staind”s self-titled album on Flip/Atlantic, which will likely come in at No. 6. Debuting at No. 7 should be The Beatles “1,” as the 11-year old greatest hits set has its digital debut. The digital sales (and whatever physical sales resulted from the publicity) should result in sales of up to 40,000 copies. Dream Theater”s “A Dramatic Turn Of Events” is the fourth and last new title to bow in the Top 10 (unless Anthrax”s “Worship Music” gets a major surge), pulling down around 40,000 copies.

Rounding out the Top 10 are “Watch The Throne” from The Throne (which no one uses), i.e. Jay Z and Kanye West, at No. 9 and Red Hot Chili Peppers” “I”m With You” are No. 10