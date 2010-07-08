Will Lady Gaga’s ‘The Remix’ album sate fans’ seemingly unquenchable thirst?

Hey Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has something else for you to feast on while you wait for her new album in early 2011.

On Aug. 3, Interscope will release “The Remix” in the U.S. The set, which has already been out in the rest of the world, featured remixes of 10 songs from “The Fame” and “The Fame Monster,” including “Just Dance,” Poker Face,” “LoveGame,” “Bad Romance” and “Telephone.”

It”s a smart move by the label and a good way to capitalize on the excitement created while she tours North America this summer. She wraps a 3-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York tomorrow night, but first, she”ll appear on NBC”s “Today Show” Friday morning.

Of course, if you”re enough of a Gaga fan to like being called “monster,” you”ve probably already worn out your imported copy of “The Remix.”