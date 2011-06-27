Will Leonardo DiCaprio join Beyonce in Clint Eastwood’s ‘A Star Is Born?’

After the rights have been bouncing around Warner Bros. for the last few years, the new “A Star Is Born” may have its second principal lined up beyond lead Beyonce.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks with remake director Clint Eastwood for the project. The two filmmakers have been in cahoots for the last few months, as Eastwood has directed “J. Edgar” with DiCaprio leading as title character Hoover.

The DiCaprio and Beyonce Knowles team would have the “Inception” actor as a music-star has-been, shoes that Kris Kristofferson filled in the 1976 version of the film; Bey would be the hungry up-and-comer, played by Barbra Streisand. As HitFix’s Greg Ellwood mentioned, there have been three versions of the musical movie, this new version becoming the fourth.

This newest remake will mark the first time the film has featured an actress of color in the lead role.

And if DiCaprio takes up the role, it will be the third official flick on his slate for the next year. “J. Edgar” is due in December, and shooting should begin this year for the film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby,” out next year.

Beyonce was confirmed for “A Star Is Born” in January.