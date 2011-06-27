Will Leonardo DiCaprio join Beyonce in Clint Eastwood’s ‘A Star Is Born?’

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Beyonce
06.27.11 7 years ago

After the rights have been bouncing around Warner Bros. for the last few years, the new “A Star Is Born” may have its second principal lined up beyond lead Beyonce.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks with remake director Clint Eastwood for the project. The two filmmakers have been in cahoots for the last few months, as Eastwood has directed “J. Edgar” with DiCaprio leading as title character Hoover.

The DiCaprio and Beyonce Knowles team would have the “Inception” actor as a music-star has-been, shoes that Kris Kristofferson filled in the 1976 version of the film; Bey would be the hungry up-and-comer, played by Barbra Streisand. As HitFix’s Greg Ellwood mentioned, there have been three versions of the musical movie, this new version becoming the fourth.

This newest remake will mark the first time the film has featured an actress of color in the lead role.

And if DiCaprio takes up the role, it will be the third official flick on his slate for the next year. “J. Edgar” is due in December, and shooting should begin this year for the film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby,” out next year.

Beyonce was confirmed for “A Star Is Born” in January.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Beyonce
TAGSA STAR IS BORNBEYONCECLINT EASTWOODJ. EDGARLeonardo DiCaprioTHE GREAT GATSBY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP