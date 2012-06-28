Will Marvel announce ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ at Comic-Con next month?

Marvel Studios seems to enjoy the game of Comic-Con each year. True, they sat out last year’s event in order to focus on D23, but the year before, their big end-of-the-panel reveal was when they brought all the members of The Avengers out on stage at the same time for the first time. It was a big moment for Hall H, and it’s the sort of thing studios try to create, a “moment” that really pops.
A few weeks ago, Latino Review reported that “Black Panther” is a priority title for Marvel Studios, and they theorized at that point that “Panther” might be the mystery 2014 title that the company hadn’t announced yet. Today, they are stating emphatically that “Guardians Of The Galaxy” will be the title that Marvel announces at Comic-Con, and if they’re right, did they just steal Marvel’s thunder?
If you’re talking about risks for the studio, this would represent one of the biggest they’ve taken so far, and I’m excited to see them step outside the safety zone of the established name-brands they’ve been using so far. After all, industry types were convinced that “Thor” was too obscure a name for the mainstream, and he’s way more visible in the media landscape than “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”
I love love love love the fact that the editor who Marvel trusted with building out their modern SF landscape is Bill Rosemann, who was a childhood friend of mine. Bill was obsessed with comics the way I was obsessed with movies, and he always had a taste for the stranger corners of the Marvel Universe. When he was working on the “Annihilation: Conquest” event for Marvel, he saw an opportunity to bring the Guardians back to the active roster for the company. Knowing him back then, I can tell you that working on something like “Guardians” is one of those childhood-dreams-come true situations for him, and in particular, I love that he found a way to make Rocket Raccoon, a Bill Mantlo creation that Bill was hugely fond of back then, seem cool again and a part of the regular Marvel universe.
You can tell when something’s starting to become a priority for Marvel because they’ll use all of their media to start to introduce character. My kids are familiar with Nova already, even though they have no idea where he came from. They just think of him as a sort of Marvel Universe answer to Green Lantern, an intergalactic police officer with a uniform that gives him his powers. They’ve seen him in an episode of “The Super Hero Squad Show” and they’ve got a little Marvel figure toy version of him as well.
Most importantly, the Guardians have butted heads with Thanos in a major way, particularly in “The Thanos Imperative.” Since that tag at the end of “The Avengers” introduces Thanos visually, it’s probably a safe bet that the reason Marvel wants to introduce the Guardians to the movie universe is so they can bring them into the fight when “The Avengers 2” finally rolls around.
Whatever the plans turn out to be, Marvel’s going to be strolling into Comic-Con this year as the conquering hero, and it’s a safe bet that their panel is going to be a ton of fun, as much of a celebration of success as a preview of things to come. If it is indeed “Guardians of the Galaxy” they announce, then it looks like they’ve finally gotten too big for just one planet, and it’s going to be fun to see them change the definition of what a “Marvel movie” really is.
Marvel’s panel at Comic-Con will be in Hall H on Saturday.
“Guardians” vs. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”. Get ready to rumblllle!
“Brad Pitt will be joining ‘The Avengers 2’ as the voice of Rocket Raccoon.”
Come on, don’t play with my heart like that.
Seriously, if Marvel can make a talking space Raccoon into a house hold name, then anything is truly possible.
Well, Feige has brought up the Guardians of the Galaxy before, so this isn’t a huge surprise if true. But I support and encourage the choice.
For those asking whether the average moviegoer knows who the Guardians of the Galaxy are, well, no. But characters like Nova and Adam Strange are integral to the history of Thanos in Marvel comics, and considering how fully invested the world seems to be in The Avengers right now, I’d be willing to bet that people will happily follow Marvel into outer space if it brings those characters back into the fold.
that would be Adam Warlock…
Ya I know Thanos is a blatant rip off of DC’s Darkseid but I didn’t realize that another DC character was integral to his history.
B’oh! Yes, Adam Warlock is the one I meant. Sorry about the brain fart.
Oh man oh man oh shavitz!
I would take a Rocket Racoon movie over 99% of characters in the Marvel Universe. (Hopefully his inclusion in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will have helped raise his standing with John Q. Public.)
My first experience with the Guardians of the Galaxy was in Jim Valentino’s 90s series which I didn’t think was well drawn so I didn’t really care for them. Then later I read the Avengers stories guest starring them from the 70s and thought they were great.
you should give Jim’s run a try….the stores are great even if you might not like the art.
When i was a young comic book avid fan i used to love the space operas around the stellar heroes in both DV and Marvel, but sadly i’ve yet to see a superhero movie set in space that is both well done & successful (or at least one of those goals).. so i think i will avoid having high hopes until i see one.
*DC and Marvel
By the way Drew, your kids can catch Nova (along with other Marvel Super-heroes) every week on The Ultimate Spider-man cartoon on Disney XD. Also, Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in an episode of The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes cartoon this season. It’s a shame that they are cancelling that series, they do such a good job of incorporating other characters from the Marvel Universe. Just last week they had Red Hulk on.
Totally not joking in anyway: I want a Howard the Duck reboot.
Bill Mantlo. God his story is tragic.