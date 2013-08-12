Will Meryl Streep be campaigned for Best Supporting Actress in ‘August: Osage County?’

Anyone who’s seen “August: Osage County” on stage knows that the role of Violet Weston, originated by Deanna Dunagan in the Steppenwolf Theatre production of Tracy Letts’ play in Chicago and later reprised in a Tony-winning turn on Broadway, is catnip for any actress. Full of broad strokes and opportunity for chewing the scenery, it’s a role that would have put whoever ended up with the film gig — certainly Meryl friggin’ Streep — right in the middle of the Oscar race.
It’s a clear leading role in a play with two of them (the other being Violet’s daughter Barbara, originated by Amy Morton on stage and played by Julia Roberts in the film). Both, in fact, were nominated for Tonys, but the “bigger” role of Violet naturally brought in the attention and, ergo, the awards. So I don’t quite know how you shuffle that performance, particularly coming from Streep, over to a supporting actress campaign, as Gold Derby is reporting, unless there has been some tinkering done with the script to make Barbara more of a fulcrum for the thing (which she kind of already is to an extent).
If the move is true — I was only told “not finalized” by a Weinstein rep — then that’s too bad for Margo Martindale, an amazing character actress who got the meaty supporting role of Mattie Fae Aiken that brought Rondi Reed a Tony Award and is absolutely perfect for it. With Streep in the mix, a lot of the attention would be pulled away from her. It’s a shame because it happens a lot, a big star sucking up all the air in a category where lesser-known actors are pulling off incredible (true) supporting performances.
But maybe there’s room for two supporting nods from the film. After all, there is a long history of double nominees from a single film showing up in the Best Supporting Actress category and this is an ensemble with a lot of moving parts. This would also give Roberts a clearer shot at recognition, and it certainly makes strategic sense given how uniquely competitive the lead actress race seems to be this year. So while Gold Derby is using flattering language like “Streep has agreed to drop down to the supporting race,” maybe it’s just recognition from Streep, her reps and those at TWC that she has a better shot to win in the less competitive supporting field?
And that’s if all of this even pans out. Again, I’m told it’s not finalized and that they are still trying to figure out the best course. We’ll bother with a chart update when an actual decision is made on this. But it’s worth noting that top contenders in the supporting actress field already include Octavia Spencer in “Fruitvale Station” and Oprah Winfrey in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” both Weinstein films. Maybe Harvey is just looking to stack the deck?
But even then…remember “The Reader?” The Academy makes up its own mind in these situations.
“August: Osage County” will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. It arrives in theaters in limited release on Christmas Day.
Remember Winslet in The Reader?
I was thinking that, as well
This is one of Harvey’s more insane moves, if true. Hopefully voters will be smart enough not to go for it again, a la Kate Winslet in The Reader. Perhaps he got scared of Blanchett? Can’t say I blame him, but this is Meryl Freaking Streep we’re talking about, not some unknown actress who wouldn’t have a prayer against her.
I have actually always felt that the Violet character was far more supporting (saw the show on Broadway and a regional production). She is really there to serve Barbara’s emotional maturation. For me, it’s a case of a great supporting role that when played by the right actress masquerades as a lead, if that makes sense.
Yeah but in Barbara you have such a more passive “lead.” I think it’s a co-lead.
Very true–question, Kris…I found myself very moved by two performances this year so far, Julie Delpy and Octavia Spencer, but I have this biting feeling that neither will make it all the way. Do you think there’s a chance?
I do. In fact I’m still predicting Octavia.
Glad to hear it :). still hoping for Delpy. the performance is just beyond.
Moment to Marion Cotillard
This sucks for Amy Adams also. I know Kris says that she is going lead but if she had decided to go supporting it would have been an easy win, but not now. Meryl must really want that 4th Oscar.
Not sure about that. She would’ve had to go up against Oprah, for one. And I’m pretty positive that character is lead anyway. If GD is to be believed, it wasn’t Meryl’s idea in the first place.
I doubt this is Streep’s idea at all. She has been a far more consistent box office star than Julia Roberts for the past decade. To now suddenly be supporting Roberts in a movie would subliminally announce to the general public that she is now entering the Dame Mae Whitty stage of her career.
Seriously, would Joan Crawford have agreed to settle for a supporting nod for “Baby Jane” so that Bette Davis had a clearer shot as best actress? Accepting a supporting nod for what is clearly a lead role is not just an insult but also a threat to her reputation.
I hardly think Streep’s reputation is in any kind of danger, however silly a move this may turn out to be.
Meryl hasn’t chance to win in supporting justly nominated, Adams might win easily. And now in lead role I hope Marion Cotillar gets up with the immigrant.
Well put. It’s simply too much of a beast of a role. I just read the play again and it’s two women running that show in a big way. I’d be shocked if Letts has reduced that role in the screenplay. Even if that is how Streep is campaigned, I see the Academy pulling a Whale Rider, The Reader move and putting it in lead on nomination morning.
if Weinstein will gun for Octavia, Oprah, and Meryl . . why not Margo as well ? there’s room. I’m predicting those 4 and then Jen Lawrence – American Hustle. but June Squibb, Cameron Diaz, Sally Hawkins Cate Blanchett (MM) all will garner support as well . . .
Lola, who is (MM)?
@Me, I think she’s saying Cate Blanchett could be nominated for “Monuments Men” or something like that. (She’s in that, right?)
Using the space to go off topic a bit, but still: Kris, have you heard anything about “Labor Day” from people who might have seen it already? I quite like both the book and Reitman – and Adele is quite an interesting role, especially in the hands of Winslet, that could also go both supporting or lead, depending on the campaign. Been pretty stoked waiting to hear from that one, but things have been really quiet, not even a trailer or teaser. Have you heard anything?
Winslet will absolutely go lead. Likely Brolin, too.
From what I’ve heard this could be a good role for Brolin. Which i’m excited to see, being a big fan of his, but I half expect that even if it equates to more of a lead they’ll a still push him in supporting.
“I half expect that even if it equates to more of a lead they’ll a still push him in supporting.”
At the moment, that is not so.
If Miranda Priestley is a lead performance, than Violet Weston is most certainly a lead performance. From the little I know of the play, that seems to be a given. Those who predicted a Kate Winslet READER situation are, in my opinion, right on the money. It was the very first thing I thought of also. This category fraud is getting a little out of hand, if you ask me.
I dont know… But for me it looks like there are similarities between AOC and The Devil Wears Prada. In both there are co-leads. I can see Julia being campaigned supporting but Meryl… If she was not campaigned supporting for The Devil Wears Prada, which was not even considered a serious awards player (although I think it is a better film than Little Miss Sunshine) and would easily win Best Supporting Actress that year (Jennifer Hudson looks like a nice person and has a great voice… But for me that is the worst performance that won an Oscar in this century), I just dont see them putting her in supporting. But obviously if they campaign her supporting (and the Academy buys this placement) and Amy Adams really goes lead, she will probably face no competition in getting number 4.
Whatever happened to the concept of co-leads? There have been movies in the past that managed duel nominations in lead categories (Thelma & Louise, The Dresser, Amadeus, Terms of Endearment)… Producers like Weinstein have put so much emphasis in nomination tallies and awards that they don’t mean anything anymore. Luckily, voters have a tendency to look beyond the bullshit of proposed category fraud (Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire, Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation, Winslet in The Reader – they even rectified that one), but they also do take the bait from time to time (Casey Affleck, Waltz last year, Jamie Foxx in Collateral)… It’s too early to really speculate on this film’s awards possibilities until people actually see it. If Streep is the standout, she’ll be pushed as lead (though I speculate that voters will se her as such regardless of what category the producers/distributors try to push her in)
“Duel nominations” I love it!
Foxx was put into supporting as a sop to the presence of a bigger star (Tom Cruise). Also they didn’t want to compete with Foxx’s Ray lead.
Last year Foxx was the bigger star, so Waltz was dropped to support.
Roberts is not a bigger star than Streep.
wow, QAZ, you got to love it when somebody can’t comment whatsoever on the content of post, and instead point out ONE freakin’ misspelling… “DUAL”… Now, how about actually speaking to what was mentioned rather than feeling it’s your job to point out an insignificant flaw
…and Prett, I’m fully aware of WHY the instances I mentioned were pushed in Supporting over Lead. However, category fraud is category fraud, and no amount of reasoning (however sound) can change that
I took it that QAZ thought it was a clever sort of typo, Johnny, and not a dumb one. It’s like a merger of “dual” nominations and “dueling” nominations. I don’t think QAZ was trying to make light of your comment.
Yeah… I got that now… I’ve just been worn to a nub by grammar trolls, and I’m far too sensitive to it now…
The reviews and posts I have read from a still unfinished edit of previews of Streep in “August” have been beyond spectacular. We have all seen what Streep does with mediocre material (The Iron Lady, Julie & Julia) … Here we have superlative writing (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), and from what I have read, Streep elevates it to the next level ! Nevertheless, even that performance would probably not be enough to beat Cate Blanchett this year. But in a weaker Best Supporting Actress category – who could beat her ??
That’s great news about the early word on “August: Osage County.” I hope you haven’t been misled.
They need to just campaign two leads, like the Tony’s did. Lead Actress is generally the weakest of the acting categories, so it’s not like Weinstein couldn’t pull off double lead noms. Also, having a lead performance nominated in supporting completely kills any chance of an actual supporting campaign for that film going anywhere. This is why a lot of great performances went mostly ignored in recent movies like Django Unchained, The King’s Speech, and Syriana.
“Lead Actress is generally the weakest of the acting categories…”
For sure not in 2013.
Getting double lead nods is super rare, though. It’s something the movie has to factually reflect, and that goes beyond campaigning, since it’s a matter of audience perception.
Plus, double noms rarely help, too. They tend to split the vote, so I don’t think that’s on the Weinstein’s best interests.
I have no idea if Streep’s role in the movie is actually supporting or not, but I think it’s a pretty refreshing move for her to take — it feels like her nod for Adaptation happened centuries ago with all those seemingly consecutive nods for leading actress she’s received ever since. Actually, it’d only be her fourth shot in this category, so that’s cool.
I don’t buy it if GoldDerby is the source. Such a weird year already for category flux. I loved Franco (not that his performance is getting anywhere) and McConaughey and saw them as lead – but others are saying supporting.
I think Meryl Streep is the greatest thing since the invention of the wheel. But… sometimes I don’t buy all the accolades. Most recently – Doubt. She was acting. The few clips I’ve seen of August – she’s acting. Her greatest roles are when she inhabits the part. I thought she deserved the Oscar for both Julie and Julia (wasn’t anybody better than Bullock?) & The Devil Wears Prada (frown, look like the Queen, and win). She was the character in each, not just acting it. I need to see The Iron Lady again. First view – she was great, but it might have been acting. Certainly no one can deny she deserved Oscars for Kramer vs Kramer, French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice, Silkwood, Ironweed, Cry In The Dark, Bridges Of Madison County, Adaptation, and possibly others.
I’m hoping there’s more in August than what the clips are showing.
Umm…she’s “acting” in every role in every role. That’s what actors do, lol.
I beg to differ. Inhabiting a role is not the same as acting it. Some people become the characters they are playing. Meryl was Sophie. Meryl was Julia. Meryl was Lindy. She was not Sister (in Doubt). To say actors “act” in every role is a discredit to those great performances where you cannot dissociate the performance from the actor … Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard, Peter O’Toole in Lawrence of Arabia, Bette Davis in countless films, Meryl in countless films, etc.
The award is for best actress ( or best performance by an actress if you prefer), not ‘best inhibitor’.
Actors act in every role, even when they “play themselves” (see The Player). You can debate how they act, how well they act, etc. but it’s always acting.
I understand what RJL is saying. When I was in acting class in college, I had teachers that would say, “I can see you acting.” She’s “acting” in everything, yes, but in certain roles it’s more obvious that you can see Meryl the actress and Meryl the character at the same time. You can see the actor’s intentions and see them being played. It’s hard to explain. Sorry, this sounded super pretentious.
Can I just say that I thought Meryl deserved to win for Doubt, and that Bullock deserved to win for Blind Side, and that Meryl did NOT deserve a nomination for Devil Wears Prada? So, in other words… I totally disagree with the premise of your comment, with regards to Streep anyway. Though I do agree that there are performers who you can “see” acting.
(Okay, and really I was rooting for Sidibe, but Bullock was a close second for me… and Meryl was a very, very close third.)
@Joey I understand what you are explaining, but the original comment was poorly worded.
“I need to see The Iron Lady again. First view – she was great, but it might have been acting”. Like…what?? Makes no sense.
In Meryl’s defense (if you can’t tell, I’m a diehard Streep fan) she has stated before that she strongly believes that each character should have its appropriate accent/voice. So,the further away the voice and accent are from her natural speech and personality, the more you can see her “acting”.
I don’t think that it’s so much a question of quality of performance, it’s just due to her acting method. Most actors choose not to go for the extensive voice modification that she would employ for similar roles. As a result, they would appear to be more obviously naturalistic than her.
The early talk about Harvey’s campaign strategies often fall through. I distinctly remember for a time back in maybe early fall 2007 that there was talk of him pushing Cate Blanchett as a lead for “I’m Not There,” but that obviously never happened. That being said, if Streep really does go supporting, I can’t help but wonder what’s behind the move. The role is big enough (at least in the play), and I’m sure her performance is also “big” enough based on the clips I’ve seen. There are only two reason I can think of why pushing her in the supporting category would make sense: 1) Harvey is even more confident in Julia Roberts, so he’s clearing the way for her to win, or 2) Harvey doesn’t think Streep would have a shot at winning in the lead category (which is probably true, considering the amount of competition this year and the fact that Streep just won 2 years ago).
Is he trying to make room for Dench/Nicole/Marion? Is he trying to dodge Oprah? Is he looking for nomination totals? Could be any, all, or none.
For me, it this Meryl goes supporting happens, it could be a good move or not. Amy Adams could turn this into a bad thing.
I think it’s safe to say The Weinstein Company has no contender to win Supporting Actor and the only viable to win lead is Elba. Anyway, I think Bruce Dern is the frontrunner to win either lead or supporting. I know Nebraska was not liked here. I haven’t seen it but also personally prefer Alexander Payne’s first films. But I don’t see how he could possibly miss a nomination.
Now what I think motivated this change: Weintein probably thinks Blanchett is too strong and Meryl can’t beat her since she just won lead. The one that could stop Blanchett must win lead is Dench must win lead plus she’s older than Cate. If he thinks Octavia and Oprah are vulnerable when we talk about the winner in supporting actress and that they would never buy Julia going supporting or care that much about Margo Martindale’s character, putting Meryl there solidifies a position to win this presumably weak category for me.
But… if Amy Adams goes supporting, I think they won’t deny a hot talented star a win in her 5th nomination to give another one to any of the trio (Streep-Octavia-Oprah) that just won 2 years ago. As I think Adams will go lead, she once again may be a hard problem for TWC. Dench never won lead. Blanchett never won lead. But Adams never won. Period. And lost 4 times. She could make Judi and Cate cancel each other and walk out with the win.
You’re absolutely right. This season is going to be so exciting for the ladies. Cannot wait.
^ agreed
I LOVE Amy Adams. But all of her nominated performances haven’t been big or flashy or co-lead enough for her to win against her competitors. That’s what it usually takes to win Oscar. So it’s the role that’s gonna put her over the top – not the due factor. If her performances this year are “quiet” / “subtle” or if someone else is co-lead, bigger or flashier – she’s not gonna win this year either.
Marion Cotillard must be nominated
whenever I see this picture of Meryl, I mistake her for Sean Penn in This Must Be the Place.