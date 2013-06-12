Whoa whoa whoa: Will Smith and Jaden Smith kissed on Thai TV in a really weird way

06.12.13

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a father giving his son a nice affectionate kiss. Not only is it totally normal, it’s a thoughtful and sensitive display of love that should be rewarded. More fathers ought to be willing to give their sons kisses.

Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait – Will Smith kissed Jaden on the LIPS? And he closed his eyes romantically? While cupping Jaden’s little face in his hands? On some weird talk show on Thai TV? (This happens around the 4:30 mark.)

Okay, this kind of father/son kiss is totally weird and gross and I am appalled to think what else goes on in the Smith household.

(Video via Videogum)

