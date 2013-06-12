Whoa whoa whoa: Will Smith and Jaden Smith kissed on Thai TV in a really weird way

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a father giving his son a nice affectionate kiss. Not only is it totally normal, it’s a thoughtful and sensitive display of love that should be rewarded. More fathers ought to be willing to give their sons kisses.
Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait – Will Smith kissed Jaden on the LIPS? And he closed his eyes romantically? While cupping Jaden’s little face in his hands? On some weird talk show on Thai TV? (This happens around the 4:30 mark.)
Okay, this kind of father/son kiss is totally weird and gross and I am appalled to think what else goes on in the Smith household.
(Video via Videogum)
Are you kidding? Just a bit of fun for TV. That reaction is totally ridiculous.
Really? The press is making a huge deal out nothing. Will was joking around with his son. The press needs to stop turning this into something obscene.
The media has gone overboard, yet again. This was funny and great and a great Dad trying to embarrass his son like TRUE fathers Do! Can’t stand the way media makes an innocent father/son, affectionate fun, and twists it to something unnatural, now that is the disgusting part!
Liana Maeby, you’re a racist dolt, and everyone here knows it.