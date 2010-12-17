Will Smith develops a China-set drama for FOX

#Will Smith
12.17.10 8 years ago 4 Comments
Will Smith and James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment is developing a FOX drama pilot set in China.
According to Variety, FOX has given a script order to the 20th Century Fox TV-based drama, which will focus on a crime-fighting female college student in China. 
Ummm… OK.
The project is being developed with Eva Jin, a Chinese-born, American-educated cartoonist-turned-filmmaker. The trade paper doesn’t know if the pilot or series would intend to shoot in China, where Smith produced this summer’s blockbuster “Karate Kid” reboot.
Overbrook, which produced the comedy “All of Us,” is also working on a small screen version of the Smith feature “Hitch.”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith
TAGSFox pilotWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP