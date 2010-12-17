Will Smith develops a China-set drama for FOX

Will Smith and James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment is developing a FOX drama pilot set in China.
According to Variety, FOX has given a script order to the 20th Century Fox TV-based drama, which will focus on a crime-fighting female college student in China.
Ummm… OK.
The project is being developed with Eva Jin, a Chinese-born, American-educated cartoonist-turned-filmmaker. The trade paper doesn’t know if the pilot or series would intend to shoot in China, where Smith produced this summer’s blockbuster “Karate Kid” reboot.
Overbrook, which produced the comedy “All of Us,” is also working on a small screen version of the Smith feature “Hitch.”
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
Lame. AND stupid.
Karate Kid was this summer’s embarrassment not blockbuster.
And of all the movies to adapt for TV that he’s been in they go with Hitch?
I’m starting to see a day where Jazzy Jeff does a Matt Damon to Will Smith’s Ben Affleck.
Supermarch – $358 million worldwide against a budget of $40 million says that no matter how embarrassing you though “The Karate Kid” was, qualitatively, it most certainly *was* a blockbuster.
And I agree with you completely on “Hitch”…
-Daniel
With even just adequate marketing/promoting, I’m willing to bet Joss Whedon’s career that this China-gettin’-jiggy-wit-it-drama will most probably be setting ALL types of international viewing records.
1) Will Smith is still a big draw
2) it’s CHINA man
3) props to the Smith family knowing the true power of China’s hold on the world growing everyday
Do what you want but PLEASE don’t bet Joss Whedon’s career on it!