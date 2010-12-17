Will Smith develops a China-set drama for FOX

Will Smith and James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment is developing a FOX drama pilot set in China.

Variety, FOX has given a script order to the 20th Century Fox TV-based drama, which will focus on a crime-fighting female college student in China. According to, FOX has given a script order to the 20th Century Fox TV-based drama, which will focus on a crime-fighting female college student in China.

Ummm… OK.

The project is being developed with Eva Jin, a Chinese-born, American-educated cartoonist-turned-filmmaker. The trade paper doesn’t know if the pilot or series would intend to shoot in China, where Smith produced this summer’s blockbuster “Karate Kid” reboot.

Overbrook, which produced the comedy “All of Us,” is also working on a small screen version of the Smith feature “Hitch.”

