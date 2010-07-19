Will Smith Hitches Himself To ‘The Legend Of Caine’

#Will Smith
07.19.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Will Smith, star of “Men In Black” and “Hitch” has attached himself to star as “Cain” in a epic re-telling of  the biblical story of Cain and Abel, “The Legend Of Caine.”

Deadline reports that Smith will also produce the film along with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Lassiter and Ken Stovitz who make up a good chunk of OverBrook Entertainment Partners.

The biblical tale will be brought up to date by including a “Vampiric Twist.” Although no details are provided, the story of history’s first murderer and vampire lore go hand in hand. A film of epic proportions, (not cheap) is expected.

The script was written by Will Smith’s brother in law, Caleeb Pinket with Dan Knauf and Andrea Berloff. Caleeb may also appear in the film, so the production may really be a family affair.

