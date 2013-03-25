Will Smith turned down ‘Django Unchained’ because he ‘needed to be the lead’

I still look back at Will Smith passing on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” as a big misstep, especially at this point in his career. No real reason was given at the time and eventually Jamie Foxx took on the role (and nailed it), but in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith revealed that it was because the eponymous Django wasn’t central enough to the story.
“Django wasn”t the lead, so it was like, ‘I need to be the lead,'” the star said. “The other character was the lead! I was like, ‘No, Quentin, please, I need to kill the bad guy!””
It’s interesting because for a moment there, Christoph Waltz — the “other character” — was set to be campaigned for awards as a lead alongside Foxx. That would have been great news for Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson, who were brilliant in the movie and deserved more awards love than they got.
Eventually, though, Waltz’s co-lead status was perceived as strong enough to make him pop out from the rest of the cast along the circuit. And in a contentious Best Supporting Actor category that was up for grabs all the way up until the first envelope of Oscar night was opened, Waltz won the prize, his second in four years.
Smith’s is the reasoning of a movie star, obviously. “I need to kill the bad guy” couldn’t be more revealing a thing to say. It’s the kind of logic that leads to him headlining a summer M. Night Shyamalan release rather than an art film that netted two Oscars. But it’s his career, his decision, whether there are those of us who would have liked to see him take a chance on a film like “Django Unchained” or not.
would rather be a lead in bad film than be a co-star in a great film Hollywood logic
Will isn’t even the lead in After Earth, his son is.
he still getting the money though
Are we calling Django Unchained an art film?
Yes.
I got lost when he called Django an art film too. Please tell me what makes Django an art film Kris?
Per Barbara Wilinsky’s “Sure Seaters: The Emergence of Art House Cinema,” art films are distinguished by “formal qualities that mark them as different from mainstream Hollywood films.” I think “Django Unchained” qualifies.
But please, tell me why it’s not, since this point is apparently so important to the discussion at hand.
I don’t think we need to limit the term “art cinema” simply to films programmed on the arthouse cinema circuit, do we? It’s like the way so much perfectly mainstream foreign cinema is given the “art film” label simply by virtue o having subtitles.
Precisely.
Gotcha.
Surprising. I always figured Big Willie was sort of desperate to win an Oscar and get taken seriously again.
He wants to win an Oscar by doing movies like “Pursuit of Happyness.” Not anything that could potentially alienate his family audience.
If Foxx didn’t get an Oscar nomination for the film, why would Smith have fared any better?
Because Smith would be a better fit for the part.
I think Smith would have fared better because it wouldve been considered a risky role for him. where with Foxx, its just another day of the week, something we expect from him.
That may or may not be true, Jonnybon, but the role — however well-played — isn’t really awards bait compared the more flamboyant characterisation elsewhere in the script.
And Derek, is “Django Unchained” really something we’d necessarily “expect” from the actor whose recent résumé includes Valentine’s Day, Law Abiding Citizen and Horrible Bosses? It’s not as if Foxx has taken one artistic leap after another since winning the Oscar.
Dumb dumb
I’m confused. Didn’t Django kill a lot of bad guys? This is iffy logic here.
By the way, guys, hold off on bashing “After Earth” until you’ve seen it, please. It might actually be a good movie.
Waltz actually shoots DiCaprio; Foxx had a larger body count, but Waltz took out the most important.
Not defending Smith, here. Just clearing that up.
I guess (as others say below) I didn’t take DiCaprio to be the real villain. In fact, one of the weaknesses of the film is that the showdown with Candie ends up being pretty anti-climactic. I don’t just mean the final killings; I mean the whole sequence. I just didn’t really buy Candie as a serious villain.
Will Smith punches Leonardo DiCaprio in the face,
“WELCOME TO EARTH!”
Jamie Foxx nailed it?
Yes.
Yes he did you fcuk face!
On the one hand, taking the role would have reflected well on him — and it never hurts to be involved in a significant film. On the other hand, if he felt the role he was offered was a thin one — and I’d agree with him there — it’s hardly unreasonable to turn it down.
Definitely. If I were a black man and I saw the extent to which this “heroic” character was developed I would probably have declined too.
I’m a fan of the film but I agree.
I agree but that’s not exactly what Smith had articulated. He wants to be the lead. Had Smith asked QT to develop the Django character a little more, Smith might have come off better.
Django did kill the bad guy. Samuel L. Jackson’s character was the real villain of the movie imo. Dicaprio’s character was more of a evil buffoon in my opinion.
I think that was the intention on paper, but from my perspective, the Waltz/DiCaprio hero/villain dynamic was far more fascinating, and the movie loses something when they’re both out of the equation.
I thought Django, specially early on in the movie, was the weakest part of the film (along with its weak structure). Still, I’m glad Tarantino didn’t compromise his vision just to have a movie star in the role.
Smith made a clear misstep here. Django is a great movie. It’s his loss.
Your right smith did make a misstep. If he kills candid the movie would’ve been dull. It was Schultz plan, candid antagonize him so he killed him. If he took the role, to kill the villain meant killing the person who sold him into slavery
“After Earth” is being released in June. “Oblivion” with Tom Cruise is the one getting released in April.
(I’m glad that I’m not the only person who keeps mixing those two up. And seeing the previews back to back in front of several different movies really doesn’t help.)
Oops! Getting them confused already.
Too bad the online world couldn’t come up with a way to call the studios/actors out for category fraud.
Will Smith would have made Django Unchained even more awful, and that in itself is almost impossible to imagine. So I guess he made the right decision for everyone.
Haha.
Agreed!
I’ve never really understood the prevailing wisdom that Christoph Waltz is somehow a lead in Django and Waltz’ nomination as a supporting actor is somehow category fraud.
Last time I checked Waltz’ character died twenty minutes before the movie ended and almost every time the two characters are separated (such as the scene in Don Johnson’s plantation) the film follows Foxx rather than Waltz. Oh, and the film isn’t called “Schultz Unchained.”
I have no problem with Waltz’s placement, personally.
“Oh, and the film isn’t called Schultz Unchained.”
By that logic, is John Malkovich actually the lead in Being John Malkovich?
I still see it as co-Lead and not Supporting because Waltz had the most dialogue in the movie and he was the dominant one in almost every scene with the “lead” Foxx, and there would be no story without Waltz’ character.
None of those reasons make him a “lead” in my opinion but everyone has their own logic on this stuff.
You are missing a point: Out of all the people Django killed in the film, its most important that he kills Calvin Candie. I don’t agree with Smith’s reason for turning it down but if it is a true revenge film, Django should kill Candie. Especially for a recently freed slave to kill the main antagonist and the representation of racism.
Django does kill the main antagonist and representation of racism, just pay attention.
Giving an answer without any evidence is not sufficient.
You nitwit.
Everyone keeps calling this a revenge film just because it sells better. Django is on a rescue mission, he’s not after revenge. He only cares about Hildy.
@AL…exactly.
Hildy is the main focus of Django’s journey, much more so than gaining revenge on Candie.
What a self-important jerk. Pathetic.
Mr. Smith, you sir are an ass.
I actually think Foxx was a better fit than Smith would have been. There was an element of “swag” that Foxx brought that I don’t think was written in the script.
I agree. Foxx definitely brought an edge to Django that was desperately needed…I think Smith, in general, brings too much wholesomeness and overinflicted sincerity to his roles.
agreed
I’m glad he did not play Django, he would’ve ruined the movie.
Good piece Kris.
Bad move for Will Smith who really, on paper, should be in line for a future Oscar if he could get his career together. Not saying that he would have trumped Daniel Day-Lewis but he could have started building the narrative for himself that he could be considered overdue.
Anyone but Jamie Foxx would have been better for me anyway.
Newsflash. Jamie Foxx is a better actor than Will Smith.
You really should watch a little more of Will Smith’s work. Not taking anything from Jamie foxx but if you compared most of their work including the sitcoms I would say Smith would be the better actor, fox is the better talent but smith is the better actor
Great movie Foxx done in that movie what any male slave that could’ve adapted to this environment would’ve wanted to do. He was flawless! That’s why he did get the Oscar win. Will is more of the action figure brother. This was art. It showed a glimpse of actual slave treatment. Only thing is that slaves didn’t know a lot of English for a long time.
I think Bill Simmons’ analysis of why Will Smith turned down “Django” is far more accurate and revealing:
[www.grantland.com]
Who cares…..
He gave a bad excuse as of y he didn’t do the movie it wasn’t either he didn’t like the script or the money wasn’t right let’s not forget he also turned down the role that was giving to Marlon Wayne’s in G.I. Joe…. U win some u lose some…..
I think it worked out best, that Jamie Foxx played that role. After seeing the movie, I can’t see anybody else playing the role of Django.
I just can’t see the Fresh Prince as a slave turned bounty hunter. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Will Smith, for passing on this freakin awesome movie