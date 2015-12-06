‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ will not have a post-credits scene

12.07.15 2 years ago

Post-credits scene see, you will not.

Marvel Studios has become famous for their post-credits scenes. Those little teases of what”s to come in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A big ‘Star Wars: Episode 8″ reveal just dropped

They become fodder for speculation among fans and are often as highly-anticipated as the films themselves, which may be one reason that director J.J. Abrams had no interest in including one in his upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” And clearly Disney, the parent company for both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, has not pressed the issue.

When asked if audiences should stick around post-credits for a tease of things to come, Abrams said, “No. All of the scenes are actually in the movie.”

Make of that what you will.

Meanwhile, you can read one big “Episode 8” reveal that came out of the press conference here.

Are you ready for the return of “Star Wars” when “The Force Awakens” opens in just two short weeks?

