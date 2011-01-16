Will the Billboard 200 chart sink to another new low next week?

Hold on folks, it just got even worse. After Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” set a record this week for the lowest sales tally ever for an album in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, it looks like that record will fall next week.

The good news for Cake is that its first album of new material in years, “Showroom of Compassion,” will likely come in at No. 1. The bad news is that the title may do so by selling less than 40,000 copies. Right now, according to Hits Daily Double, it is on track to sell between 37,000-42,000. Debuting at No. 2 will be “Thank You Happy Birthday” from Cage the Elephant. Swift falls to No. 3. Bruno Mars will be No. 4 and Nicki Minaj at No. 5. The “Country Strong” soundtrack continues to do well, despite the movie flopping at the box office, as it rises five spots.

A third title, the debut from country duo Steel Magnolia, is predicted to land at No. 9. The Black Keys, following their appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” continue to rise up the chart, most likely to No. 10. This week, the band climbed 26-14.

Ponder this for a minute: In October, Swift’s “Speak Now” sold 1 million copies to come in at No. 1. Cake could do it next week with 40,000 copies and yet both will always get to claim bragging rights for coming in at No. 1. Odd. It’s the same thing with the theatrical box office, but the disparity is astounding.