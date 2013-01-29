Will the Guardians of the Galaxy be making an ‘Iron Man 3’ cameo?

Tony Stark may be hosting some interstellar visitors in “Iron Man 3.”

Speaking with EW during a recent interview, series star Robert Downey Jr. may have dropped a subtle hint about which other Marvel characters we can expect in the upcoming threequel – namely, futuristic superhero outfit the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“The whole ‘Avengers’ thing [with $1.5 billion in global box office] was such a relief and such a confirmation of [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige”s vision for this all along,” said Downey to EW’s question about potential cameos in the new film. “As Kevin has put it, the next step after that is to bring in someone like Shane Black and – without pretending that the Avengers don”t exist – find a way to go back to a kind of re-investigation of Tony”s world, which he thought would be, one, fun for the audience and, two, would rock in a different way than ‘The Avengers.’ But we can”t help it – everywhere you look now in every Marvel movie there are opportunities where certain new pals of his could be useful. So they”re in the atmosphere, so to speak, but I wouldn”t expect to see them on the ground in this one.”

“In the atmosphere,” eh? Very sly, Mr. Downey (if a Guardians appearance is indeed what you were implying).

For further evidence of this theory, an Iron Man/Guardians tango is also being claimed over at Latino Review, who cite unnamed “sources” for their info.

Note: As pointed out by a reader who may or may not be an employee of the website ComicBook.com, their site was the first to claim the Iron Man/Guardians of the Galaxy movie connection. You can see a link to their original article here.

Are you convinced we’ll be seeing the Guardians in “Iron Man 3,” true believers? Let us know in the comments.