Will ‘The Hunger Games’ top the Billboard 200 as well as the box office?

#Adele #Bruce Springsteen #ONE DIRECTION
03.24.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

The revolving door at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 looks likely to continue next week as “The Hunger Games” soundtrack will be the fourth title to top the chart in as many weeks.

As of Friday, the soundtrack to the box office winner had a commanding lead over Adele”s “21,” which has hung out at No. 2 since being pushed out the top spot by Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” a few weeks ago, according to Hits Daily Double. “The Hunger Games” is on track to sell up to 200,000 copies by Sunday”s chart close. “21” will likely see up to 135,000.

In addition to “The Hunger Games,” three other albums will likely debut in the top 10: The Shins” “Port of Morrow” will come in at No. 3, while Odd Future”s “The Odd Future Tape Vol. 2,” will bow at No. 5. Grammy winner Melanie Fiona”s sophomore set, “The MF Life,” should hold off a charge from “Now That”s What I Call Music” to land at No. 8.

This week”s No. 1, One Direction”s “Up All Night,” will likely fall to No. 4, while Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” drops to No. 6. Whitney Houston”s “Greatest Hits” remains in the top 10 six weeks after her death at No. 7.
Rounding out the top 10 is fun.”s “Some Nights,” which will likely remain at No. 10.

Billboard will announce the chart results Wednesday morning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#Bruce Springsteen#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSadeleBillboard 200 previewBRUCE SPRINGSTEENHUNGER GAMESMelanie Fionaodd futureone directionwhitney houston

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP