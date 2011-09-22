Will ‘The Killing’ helmer Patty Jenkins’ take a journey to Asgard for ‘Thor 2’?

You may not agree with every decision Kevin Fiege makes as head of Marvel Studios, but for the most part he’s got an excellent track record. Many questioned the inexperienced Jon Favreau and Kenneth Branaugh (for blockbusters at least) helming “Iron Man” and “Thor” respectively. Or, Joe “I’m almost in movie jail” Johnston taking the reigns of “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Needless to say, critics, audiences and the box office validated all of those decisions. And for future Marvel films, Feige and his team have continued to make unconventional choices.
“The Avengers” director Joss Whedon didn’t show much of a cinematic eye with “Firefly” (sorry Browncoats, truth hurt sometimes), but what has been screened so far is light years ahead of that TV adaptation. Former screenwriting bad boy Shane Black wowed the industry with his directing debut “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” but only Marvel gave him another gig with “Iron Man 3” (an astounding six years later). Now, with “Thor” and “Captain America” sequels on the way, Fiege and his team appear to be making more intriguing choices.
According to Deadline, Marvel is leaning toward Patty Jenkins to helm “Thor 2.” Now, granted, this could be a sly move by Jenkins’ agent to make sure her client snags the highly lucrative gig (“Game of Thrones” helmer Brian Kirk has also been mentioned for the gig), but Marvel might be making the right move with the “Monster” helmer. Jenkins was just nominated for an Emmy for her work directing the pilot of “The Killing” (don’t blame her for the finale) and there is no shame in losing to Martin Scorsese.
Fiege would still be taking a big chance on Jenkins if she made the cut. Unlike any of the other Marvel helmers so far, her overall resume is a bit bare. She has just one movie to her credit and has directed just “The Killing” pilot, a few “Entourge” and “Arrested Development” episodes. Helping launch a hit AMC TV series and guiding an Oscar-winning performance (Charlize Theron) means a lot, but there isn’t much there since “Monster” debuted eight years ago. Still, it would be great to see Fiege shake it up and give a woman a shot at directing a Marvel film. Perhaps we’re just disappointed it’s not Kathryn Bieglow.
A decision will have to come soon as “Thor” is already slotted for a July 26 release date which means pre-production will need to begin at the beginning of next year.
Common sense says Kenneth Branagh only got off after one movie because being a lever in the mighty Marvel machine wasn’t something he could stand to repeat — after all, he went after the job with gusto and enthusiasm, and was effusively praised by his whole cast. It’s a shame Marvel doesn’t appear to really respect or value the talent it’s lucky enough to attract. Why else would they be at the bottom of the list now for directors to make IRON MAN 3 or THOR 2 for them? Seems transparently obvious that no filmmaker who’s made their name already wants to put themselves through the experience of a turn on the Marvel assembly line, which is a shame. Favreau and Ken Branagh made mainstream crowd-pleasing hits out of two unlikely characters, laying the groundwork for how many future movies in the process, and burned through both of them, letting them walk away the characters they loved. Marvel seems ambivalent towards the filmmakers and performers they hire, indifferent to the toll on their own storytelling or marketing when they won’t negotiate with onscreen or offscreen talent, cutting off their nose in spite of their face again and again. They’ve sent a message with their approach to the entire process, one that’s obviously causing established directors to steer clear.
First of all Favreau didn’t want to do Iron Man 3. He had other things he wanted to move onto. As for Branagh, he did Thor to get out of movie jail which is exactly what happened. Now, he can make whatever hew wants.
Sure, Jon Favreau walked by choice…after he made it out of the shitstorm that was the production on IM2, Favreau did not want to make IRON MAN 3. You barely have to read between the lines to comprehend it was his own personal “Hearts of Darkness”. You’re saying Branagh didn’t want to make THOR 2? I’m saying Marvel couldn’t or wouldn’t make the endeavor worthwhile, whether that’s creatively, with fair enumeration, or probably, neither.