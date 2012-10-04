Will the use of the original James Bond theme on ‘Skyfall’ disqualify Adele’s original song hopeful?

Even though the song is set to officially debut tomorrow, I imagine most interested parties have already heard the leaked portion of Adele’s new Bond tune, “Skyfall.” (UPDATE: The song is available now.) One of the cooler elements of the track is that it incorporates the original Monty Norman “Dr. No” theme that became, of course, the signature Bond melody. But while it’s a nifty nod, it also might have done the song in where Oscar is concerned.
The rules are relatively clear about this. Per rule 15, category I B: “An original song consists of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture.” The bold is the Academy’s, not mine. So judging by that, just having that lingering bit of melody from the classic music is potentially enough to keep it out of contention.
That puts a slight dent in Greg Ellwood’s theory that the category is set to be dominated by popular songstresses like Adele, Florence Welch and Katy Perry. Though, respectfully, I never really thought it would be, and if anything has been proven over the last few years (which have seen the eligible songs presented in context to voters rather than just sent on a CD or something), it’s the song or the artist itself isn’t the thing. Just ask Bruce Springsteen.
Yes, this year the rules were changed to allow for these to be viewed on DVD (as well as to guarantee a full slate of five nominees), but while that might widen the net of those who’ll be doing the actual viewing (since they don’t have to hoof it to a special screening in New York or Los Angeles), it still doesn’t change HOW the songs are being observed and, therefore, considered. So closing credits tracks will, as always, face an uphill battle. (And they rarely were nominated even previous to the rule change a few years back.)
But that’s neither here nor there. Adele’s song, which is admittedly awesome, faces a roadblock here. The letter of the law, if you will, rules it out. And in any case, it’s always tough for a Bond song, regardless of artist. After all, the franchise has only produced three nominees over the years: “Live and Let Die” from same, “Nobody Does it Better” from “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “For Your Eyes Only” from same.
Meanwhile, I don’t even think the Florence + the Machine song from “Snow White and the Huntsman” (“Breath of Life”) ever had much of a shot (closing credits and, even as a fan of the artist, I can’t say much for the song), nor Katy Perry’s from “Katy Perry: Part of Me” (“Wide Awake”). For a variety of reasons, I’d say the deck is stacked against them.
The songs from “Brave” will be worth watching, as will some of the stuff from “Lawless,” I think. But in all likelihood, this will end up being an easy one to call, as the Hugh Jackman-belted “Suddenly” from “Les Misérables” will be formidable, I imagine.
We’ll dig in more on the Best Original Song race in a month or two when more tracks have bubbled up and the Academy prepares to release the full list of eligible contenders. Watch for a future installment of “Tech Support” to cover all bases.
UPDATE: We reached out to Sony Pictures for comment. After contacting the Academy, a rep offered the expected: “The song will be submitted to the Academy as all songs are. They will determine the eligibility and let us know.”
“Skyfall” opens everywhere November 9.
Some will scoff, but I can actually see Dolly Parton’s dippy ghost ballad from Joyful Noise getting nominated. They like her, the song is performed on screen in a narrative context — albeit an absurd one — and it’s the kind of gentle, acoustic, folky tune that voters seem to like lately.
Okay, now I don’t feel so silly for immediately thinking that song had a chance when I saw the movie.
While I agree about the absurd presentation, I do like the song and wouldn’t mind a nomination, especially if it means Dolly attends the Oscars. The category has lost all ties to actual quality in the past few years; it might as well be entertaining.
I’ve thought from Day 1 that a song from Joyful Noise could make the cut. The movie is hit & miss enjoyable fluff. And while the songs aren’t brilliant, they’re nice; and as mentioned, they’ve liked Dolly recently.
Gotta say, I actually loved “Breath of Life” from Snow White & The Huntsman
I’m just hoping Hugh Jackman will actually sing “Suddenly” during the show as that is the most likely winner.
I’ve always felt that the bold text in the rules is wanting to make it clear that the song has to have been written for the film it’s being used in, rather than having been written for something else and then used in the film (e.g. ‘Come What May’ from Moulin Rouge!).
I hadn’t figured that the Adele song from Skyfall might be ineligible, but now that you mention it, it may be the case. But if the song includes only a few bars of the Bond theme, I hope the Academy will decide that this is simply part of the song’s purpose, i.e. to work specifically as a Bond song, and that this doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s a new song written specifically for the new film. But we’ll see!
The Academy doesn’t seem to mind disobeying their own rules when it serves them. Awarding Adele might just be the incentive to let her compete for the award.
Sigh. I know there have to be rules, but it seems every year the Academy deems certain songs ineligible for one reason or another, and then they are left with CRAP from which to choose, with some exceptions of course. You would think they would loosen up the rules for this category, so as to include more worthy nominees.
The full song is available now.
I think you’re making a bit of a stretch Mr. Tapley. We’ll see.
Ooooh, believe me. I’ve covered situations just like this (and broken my fair share) over and over with this branch.
Did “Lose Yourself” incorporate an existing sample? I feel like it did — though of course, the Academy likely wouldn’t have known either way.
Certainly better then the last 3 Bond songs and on par with Garbage’s The World is Not Enough (FYI, the last great Bond song was Tina Turner’s Goldeneye).
Still kinda disappointing considering the hype and talent involved. I expected something a bit more Shirley Bassey and I got Sheena Easton instead.
I love “You Know My Name” from Casino Royale. And it was also a theme that was used magnificently in the score itself to epic effect.
[www.youtube.com]
I love it when the Bond theme of a Bond film is used in the score as well.
With the recent selection of Seth MacFarlane as Oscar host, I can actually see his theme from Ted (sung by Norah Jones) getting nominated. It helps that it’s a catchy, little tune. I haven’t seen Ted, due to not being a fan of MacFarlane’s, but I really like that song.
Also wouldn’t be surprised if they have Ted present Animated Short, like the Academy tends to do with cartoon stars.
Is Jackman’s “Suddenly” new for the screen or a song from the play? I’m not that familiar with the play, only having seen it once years ago.
New.
Is Keith Urban’s “For You” from Act of Valor eligible?
Yes of corse!!
But the words and the music (melody) are wholly original. The original Bond theme is quoted in the arrangements, but that is so obviously a nod to the series and not a defining element of the song. Seriously, if the academy disqualifies the song because of THAT it would make them look like such idiots(and sadly, with all the bonehead decisions the music branch has made in the past, I wouldn’t put it passed them), and I say that as a composer myself.
Here Here Danny! You tell them!
It actually is a defining element of the song. The whole thing is structured on it. Just listen to the chorus. The scale up and down is in there. It’s subtle, and awesome, but there.
I mean, I love the song. I’m just saying there’s obviously a potential danger that the stickler music branch will nail it for this. It’s pure speculation. We’ll see how it goes. As you say, don’t put anything past them.
I don’t want to quibble about what constitutes a defining element. All I’m saying is, when I listen to a song, melody and lyrics are primary in my evaluation, and arrangements are secondary. If I were on the committee I would not consider the Monty Norman quote in the arrangements an element that constitutes a large enough portion of the song as a whole to disqualify it according the to rule you quote. But like I said, that doesn’t mean others wouldn’t interpret the rule or evaluate the song differently.
What is the difference between this and a composer for a sequel using music written for a previous installment?
For example, John Williams wasn’t disqualified for the HP and the Prisoner of Azkaban score because it featured music that he had already composed for the first film.
With a score, it’s about how much material is original and whether or not that material is drowned out (subjective) by the non-original material.
Nevertheless, the song was written specifically for the movie, it’s not like we’ve heard the complete song before in another context. Of course Adele borrowed a few notes from the original theme, because it’s James bond and they need to recreate the same atmosphere every time, but it’s still an original song that blends rather tastefully both Adele’s style and Bond’s universe. So it’d be a shame to disqualify it on such petty grounds.
The most glaring example of the idiocy of the Academy’s music rules was not allowing “Come What May,” which would’ve won best song EASILY for Moulin Rouge, to even be nominated because it was written for Simply Ballroom.
What’s that you say, you don’t REMEMBER that song in that film?
Yes, because it never actually MADE it into that film. Yet because it was WRITTEN FOR that film, it couldn’t be nominated for Moulin Rouge.
Even though it was never released with Simply Ballroom.
HOW FRAKKING STUPID IS THAT???
I thought it was written for Romeo + Juliet?
My bad, it probably was. I knew it was for a previous Baz film. The fact remains, it WASN’T ACTUALLY USED.
So it SHOULD have been able to be nominated for Moulin Rouge. A great song. One of the best of the last 20 or so years.
I agree 100% with the Academy on this subject. This category should be rewarding songwriters who write songs for movies, not pop stars who want an Oscar because they have too many Grammy’s.
Given the annual inanity of this category, nothing would surprise me anymore and Kris may well be right. It would be a shame though because Adele has used the sample in order to craft a song that really is — first and foremost — a glorious hommage to the classic title tracks of the Shirley Bassey era. While it’s never going to win any awards for the actual songwriting, it does what a Bond song is supposed to do, i.e., letting the audience know immediately where they are. And, as a footnote, her vocal performance on the track is spot on.
Even if it was eligible, they would probably still not nominate it. Song is the most ridiculous nominating branch ever.
“An original song consists of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture.”
Note that it does not say that it must consist SOLELY of original and specifically written words and music.