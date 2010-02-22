Will there really be a ‘Die Hard 5’? Bruce Willis thinks so.

I can honestly say that if I were sitting across from Bruce Willis in an interview these days, the last thing that would cross my mind would be asking him if he’s going to be making another “Die Hard” film.
That’s why there’s an MTV, I suppose.
Maybe I misread the general reaction to the last film in the “Die Hard” series. Maybe there are people out there saying to themselves right now, “I wonder what happened to John McClane after he fought that jet airplane bare-handed and saved the universe from the Internet,” but if so, I’ve never met one of them. Maybe there are hardcore fans who are already angrily logging in to HitFix so they can respond, “Mr. McWeeny, you are simply not cool enough to appreciate a PG-13 ‘Die Hard’ movie, so go FORK yourself.” Maybe.
Personally, I like to imagine an alternate reality where the producers of the original “Die Hard” realize that the charm of the film hinges largely on the idea of John McClane being a very average guy who finds himself in one-time-only circumstances much larger than him, and who survives just barely, and as a result, they decided to never make a sequel because they know it would just be stupid to do so. I like to imagine that reality, and when I look at my own DVD collection, that is indeed the reality it reflects.
There are no “Die Hard” sequels in this dojo.
In that peksy “real world,” though, there were indeed three sequels of varying quality, none of which I’d call good movies, and now Bruce Willis says that he plans to make another film in the series next year. He even wants to bring back Len Wiseman, who directed “Live Free Or Die Hard,” to helm the film that Willis hopes will take the series international.
“It’s got to go worldwide,” he told MTV during his interview. “That would be my contribution to it.”
I guess I’m baffled why this one’s happening. Did “Live Free Or Die Hard” really do that well? I was under the impression that the general reaction to it was indifference, but maybe I’m projecting my own take onto everyone. Whatever the case, if this does start to come together, we probably won’t hear anything more concrete until it’s closer to shooting next year.
In the meantime, I’m seeing Bruce Willis’s new film “Cop Out” this week, and I’ll have a review for you before it opens.
I like all the first 3 Die Hard movies (my ranking goes 1, 3, 2 and it goes without saying that the original is the best by leaps and bounds), but I thought the fourth was truly awful. Forget being a good Die Hard movie; it failed at being even an average late-2000s action flick. If you can say anything good about it, it’s that it makes Lethal Weapon 4 and Indiana Jones 4 look like a pair of Oscar winners by comparison. If Willis wants to do more of these, I can only assume it’s for the money. And that’s a shame, because he’s proven that he’s capable of doing great, subtle work in other, better kinds of movies. He doesn’t have Nic Cage’s financial woes, so why not commit the rest of his career to doing small films for scale, rather than aspiring to emulate Harrison Ford’s latter years?
agree, more Die-Hard is not needed, and that John McClane is much more interesting as an average guy.
But given context of the die-hard universe, where he’s saved the world a handful of times, realistically (i know, how relevant is a word like that here, but whatever), he wouldn’t be such an average guy anymore – he’s been changed through experience into JohnMothaFuckinDieHardMcClane.
Somebody (Maybe even you, Drew!) said that in reality, Oliver Stone would likely have made a film about Jack Bauer by now.
So they can never recapture the charm of that first movie, but would it even feel genuine if they tried? John McClane just isn’t that guy anymore.
Admittedly, this is perhaps the best argument for No More Die Hard.
“Die Hard With a Vengence” was the best of the sequels, while “Live Free… ” the worst by far. However, I did like Willis shooting the fire extinguisher that explodes and blows the bad guy out the window. But whatever happened to great hero introductions? I really liked “Vengence,” but McClane had a terrible introduction. And in “Live Free” he shows up in a parking lot outside his daughter’s school? (if memory serves)
Drew: Notice the disturbing trend:
Live Free or Die Hard: $383,531,464
Die Hard With A Vengeance: $366,101,666
Die Hard 2: $240,031,094
Die Hard: $140,767,956
Those numbers are very misleading, though. First of all, even though the first made very, very good money for 1988, its real appreciation didn’t break until home video/cable. So it’s haul doesn’t really reflect it’s overall quality/appeal.
Second of all, you’re listing worldwide grosses, not domestic, and none of them are adjusted for inflation, which is pretty relevant considering the last installment came out 20 years after the first. The worldwide theatrical market was just not what it is now in 1988, so that’s a factor. But if you look even closer, the second, third and fourth entries in the series were outgrossed in the (now-expanding) worldwide market – #’s 3 and 4 by a HUGE margin. Why? The rest of the world loves branded American action movies, even when Americans don’t really care.
It’s a statistic, but I don’t think the lesson is that the worse the movies have gotten, the more people have gone to see them because they think they’re really good. In fact, the LFoDH barely made back its production budget stateside and made less worldwide than DHwaV. Which I think is tantamount to Drew’s point – a fifth film could make money, but no one really cares, by and large, whether or not it happens.
There are only two Die Hard movies, both directed by John MicTiernan. The first 90 minutes of ‘With A Vengeance’ are tremendous, probably the last great pre-CG action movie, its only when the cargo ship blows up and the action moves to the Canadian border that it becomes sadly lacking.
Die Hard 2 and Live Free or Die Hard do not exist.
I think you are projecting your own opinion on it.
A lot of us love the last Die Hard. Went with like 20 people opening night and we all really dug it. I was pleasantly surprised. Loved the non stop action and thought it was great. Would love to see another one. Also love the 2nd one. Think it is underrated. Gene Siskel actually put it on his ten best list the year it came out.
Not crazy about the third one. Felt all over the place and didn’t think there was enough action.
The first is still one of the greatest moves ever.
I know about 15 people who really enjoyed the last Die Hard Including Me and no one that didn’t enjoy it!
die hard 4.. gets bonus points for casting Kevin Smith….the lack of swearing doesn’t affect enjoyment of the f’ing movie.It does however loose points for the jump the shark airplane sequence….I would however, be standing in line for the the NEXT installment of the series…
This is pleasantly surprising news. i was hopin that they would continue the series but i didnt think they were up for another. I love ALL the die hard movies. You people seriously need to move on. of course they wont be as good as the original bu the sequels have gotten pretty damn close. just enjoy them for the extremely fun action movies they are. Yippe Kay-Yay Mother Fucker!!!!
Im with you, Drew. No more sequels, please! The first is the perfect action movie, and everything since then is complete arse. The 4th I saw at the movies, and felt offended to the core with almost every decision in there. Please just leave it be!
I, on the other hand, found DH4 unwatchable, as did everyone I know.
I agree Drew. Even Michael Scott in an episode “The Office” knew that what made the first DIE HARD great was that John McClane was just an average guy and that the latest one wasn’t as good because he’s like a superhero.
To me, there’s only 2 Die Hard movies: Die Hard and Die Hard with a Vengeance. Both have Gruebers in them so it works in a “thematic” way, well as thematic as movies called Die Hard can be. The interplay between Samuel L. Jackson and Willis in Vengeance is too good to completely write off.