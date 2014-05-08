Will ‘Thor’s’ Chris Hemsworth star in ‘Lethal Weapon’ reboot?

Thor
and 05.08.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
Chris Hemsworth could succeed Mel Gibson as the star of Warner Bros.” “Lethal Weapon” franchise, The Tracking Board reports. Maybe.

While Joel Silver is producing a new “Lethal Weapon” film, no details have been officially revealed. It could be a straight-up reboot, or a continuation of the original action series, with Hemsworth (or whomever does take the role) playing a kind of legacy character, most likely Riggs” son. Or it could be a completely new take under the name “Lionhunters.”

At this point, “Fast & Furious 6” director Justin Lin is also attached to direct the project, which was officially announced in 2011. Around that same time, “Castle” and “Gangster Squad” writer Will Beall was announced as penning the script.

The Tracking Board also notes that original “Lethal Weapon” screenwriter Shane Black may get back in on the action in some capacity.

