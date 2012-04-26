Will TLC bring Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes back to life on reunion tour?

First Tupac, now Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes?

Ten years after her death, Lopes” bandmates in TLC told TMZ that they are planning a reunion tour and hope to make Lopes” image and voice a part of the concert.

Lopes “appeared” with remaining members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas once before posthumously, according to MTV, on what was called TLC”s Final Concert at a 2003 radio show. Lopes” image was projected onto video screens.

TMZ reports that the group has already book five cities on the 2012 tour, with more to be added. While the outlet inferred that she would appear “Tupac” style,  it”s unclear if Watkins and Thomas plan to use old footage of Lopes or create new footage as Digital Domain and AC Concepts with Shakur”s image for Coachella.

More as it develops. We gave our thoughts on the matter here.

