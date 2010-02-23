2010 Oscar Predictions: Will ‘Up’ and ‘Crazy Heart’ sing?

The 82nd Academy Awards are less than two weeks away and with members in the homestretch with only seven days to submit their ballots, its time to wrap up this long awards season with some final predictions. And while we’re not suggesting you head to Vegas, but Awards Campaign has a very strong track record over the years when it comes to Oscar.

Up until the weekend before the big show, we’ll be reviewing each category and letting you know what to expect. Some awards are ripe for an upset, some will be as predictable Shaun White winning an Olympic snowboarding competition and a select few will go right down to the wire.

That being said, there will be some caveats. There is absolutely no reason to cover the Visual Effects race this year, because effectively there isn’t one. Flat out, if “Avatar” doesn’t win that statue it will rank higher than “The Golden Compass'” upset win over “Transformers” in 2008 which was one of the biggest Academy shockers of all time. Don’t expect that sort of surprise in 2010.

Let’s get this party started, by livening up our rundown with some sweet, sweet music predictions.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

The nominees:

“Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” – Music and Lyrics: Randy Newman

“Down in New Orleans” from “The Princess and the Frog” – Music and Lyrics: Randy Newman

“Loin de Paname” from “Paris 36” – Music: Reinhardt Wagner, Lyrics: Frank Thomas

“Take It All” from “Nine” – Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston

“The Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart” – Music and Lyrics: Ryan Bingham and T-Bone Burnett



Who Will Win: “The Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart.”

Who Should Win: “The Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart,” it’s the most memorable and accomplished song among all the nominees.

Upset Contender: It would be hard to imagine “Weary Kind” losing, but “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” is a fine Randy Newman tune and, arguably, the best from the movie. However, even if it had a chance against the heartbreaking “Crazy Heart” ballad, the fact another song from “Frog” is among the nominees would no doubt split the votes. So, yes, Newman may be a longtime Academy favorite, but it would still be a big surprise to see him win this time around.



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The nominees:

“Avatar” – James Horner

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Hurt Locker” – Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders

“Sherlock Holmes” – Hans Zimmer

“Up” – Michael Giacchino



Who Will Win: Giacchino for “Up.” He’s won the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and a Grammy for his work on the Pixar blockbuster. Hard to seem him losing here.

Who Should Win: Debatable, but this pundit thinks “Fantastic Mr. Fox” would be a bore without Desplat’s beautiful score and Zimmer’s unexpected and gutsy “Holmes” score may be one of his best ever.

Upset Contenders: Horner for “Avatar.” If the Academy decides it’s all about James Cameron’s epic across the board, then Horner could be looking at his third Oscar.

Look for more stone cold lock Academy Award predictions over the next 10 days.

Screenplay

Wednesday, February 24

Supporting Actor

Thursday, February 25

Supporting Actress

Friday, February 26

Live Action, Animated and Documentary Shorts

Saturday, February 27

Animated Film, Documentary, Foreign Language Film

Sunday, February 28

Cinematography, Production Design, Costumes and Make Up

Monday, March 1

Director, Editing

Tuesday, March 2

Actor

Wednesday, March 3

Actress

Thursday, March 4

Picture, Sound

Friday, March 5



