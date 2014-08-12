Will Vin Diesel be ‘Inhuman’ in a future Marvel movie?

Vin Diesel is already the voice of Groot in the current hit “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but Marvel may not be done with the “Fast and Furious” star just quite yet. 

The actor posted a message on his Facebook page which has some fans speculating that he'll be starring in an upcoming big screen version of “Inhumans.”

Diesel's post reads, “Vin and Marvel… you all made it happen! I get the strange feeling that Marvel thinks I'm Inhuman… Haha.”

The capital “I” in “Inhuman” has triggered rumors and, going further out on a limb, some fans are theorizing that he'll be playing the Inhumans' leader Black Bolt. He told EW last year that “Marvel was excited about bring a different kind of relationship, a different kind of love story, I guess kind of inspired from the Dom-Letty relationship, into the Marvel universe.”

Dom and Letty are the characters he and Michelle Rodriguez play in the “Furious” franchise.

Could that “different kind of relationship” be referring to Black Bolt and his queen, Medusa? . Conveniently, Black Bolt never speaks, so there would be no chance that another Marvel hero (or audience member) would get the impression that Black Bolt sounds just like a certain talking tree. 

It's all conjecture at this point, but it seems probable that Diesel and Marvel will work together again eventually. Stay tuned. 

Meanwhile, Diesel will be seen and heard in the delayed “Fast and Furious 7” next summer.

