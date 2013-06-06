Will Warner Bros. bring a zombie Archie movie to the big screen?

At first glance, it may seem like Archie Comics are a little too straight-laced and happy-go-lucky to make into a live action film in the year 2013. Despite that, a new report from Deadline says that Warner Brothers has inked a deal to bring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of the gang to the big screen. But, it is possible that they won’t be doing a traditional Archie tale.

The script for this Archie movie, which will be directed by Jason Moore, is going to be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. In addition to other credits (like the upcoming “Carrie” remake), Aguirre-Sacasa made a deal earlier this year to write a new line of Archie Comics called “Afterlife with Archie.”

Could this new film featuring the folks from Riverdale High be a story of the undead? With Aguirre-Sacasa having a hand in both projects, it doesn’t seem like an all that outlandish a thought.

This leaves us with two immediate questions. First, will Jughead’s general food obsession make him the most happy to partake in the consumption of brains? Second, if Zombie Archie has to choose between turning Betty or Veronica, with whom will he spend his afterlife?