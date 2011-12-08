Will you read ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Taylor Armstrong’s book?

When Taylor Armstrong gave a teary-eyed plug for her new book on “Watch What Happens: Live” after this Monday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” I didn’t give it much thought. Reality stars pump out fluffy, catty, ghost-written tomes at the same rate Michelle Duggar pops out babies, and this seemed to be just another unimpressive addition to the genre.
But after a friend asked me if I’d be reviewing “Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss and Finding the Courage Within” (due out from Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books division Feb. 7), I remembered why this book might be a little different — most reality stars don’t write tell-all memoirs shortly after their allegedly abusive husbands commit suicide, and don’t plug them just minutes after an episode featuring their own massive crazypants nervous breakdown has just aired. Ignoring this book until it comes out on paperback may not be an option.
Already the timing of Armstrong’s book already has viewers up in arms on the blogosphere — some defending her need to support her young daughter Kennedy, others slamming her for riding her husband’s still-fresh corpse to the bank. I’m still sorting out where my sympathies lie in this war of words, but I’ll freely admit to having some misgivings about “Hiding Reality.”
Though Armstrong admits that she would never have been able to write the book if her husband Russell hadn’t killed himself, I’m amazed that, in a few short months (Russell Armstrong killed himself in Aug.) she has found enough distance and insight into what’s happened to her to pump out a book she hopes will “help others find the courage to deal with the pain and fear of their abusive relationships.” After all, she admits her courage comes from the fact that her husband literally can’t touch her again — ever. That’s probably not a plausible scenario for most abuse victims.
I realize she’s been an advocate for victims of domestic violence for years as part of her charitable works, but it certainly didn’t seem to be a skill set she applied to her own life. As much as she’s nattered on about wanting a divorce on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” thus far on the show she hasn’t exactly scooped up her daughter, filed a restraining order and run out the door (fingers crossed that that’s coming). When Camille Grammer became angry and outed Armstrong’s claims of abuse on a recent episode, I hardly blamed her. Even when the cameras were rolling, Armstrong seemed committed to a view of herself as a helpless victim — with her friends, with her husband, with the friggin’ guy delivering chairs to her kid’s birthday party — even as she screamed and spewed insults with a bottomless rage. While Armstrong felt victimized (yet again) when her friends called her out on her claims, the reality is that they were simply frustrated with her seeming reluctance to save herself. Though we can assume she finally did, and she claims to understand that her misdirected rage at Camille was exactly that (if the “WWHL” episode is any indication), she hasn’t exactly established herself as a sage when it comes to domestic abuse. Yes, she survived. But I doubt she’s truly over it.
Don’t get me wrong — I’m sympathetic to Armstrong’s plight. I just have to wonder if readers will truly be helped by a recounting of life events if the journey toward healing and recovery is largely absent. We can assume Armstrong is in the midst of that process now. Had this book project been held off for a year or so, if we’d had another season of the show to see her move away from the massive vat of crazy she’s been swimming in, I might have been more interested in what she has to say. I also might find the whole project slightly less distasteful — Russell Armstrong may have been a wife beating jerk, but rushing out a book detailing his every transgression looks pretty tacky.
Armstrong claims, of course, that the book has the best of intentions. She wants to help people! I suspect she also wants to feed her kid and, just maybe, cling to the bottom railing of the Beverly Hills lifestyle to which she’s become accustomed (it’s rumored that Armstrong died in dire financial straits). So, will I read the book? Probably, if only to glean more insight into the show. But insights into anything else? Probably not.
Are you going to read the book? Do you think it’s a money grab or an honest attempt to help people?
There is no way in h*** that I would waste my time reading that book. I think that it is tasteless for her to write a book, when NO ONE believed her that he was hitting her in the first place. She is nothing but a LIAR, which is why she was worried that he would find out what she was saying. She is trying to get as much money as she can from his death. I think that woman is pathetic. N look at the way her kid acts. She is 5 yrs old and acts like a baby, who can hardly talk, and has no personality. She should spend more time with her kid, and forget about writing a book. I heard that he has other kids, that is a horrible thing for them to have out there, as I am sure they loved their dad. i ALSO heard that he wasn’t dead a week and she was asking the lawyer how much money she was going to get from his suicide. HORRIBLE!!!
You are HORRIBLE for attacking someone you don’t know! How do you know she’s a liar??? To me, she was obviously afraid for her life and her poor daughter is so shy & “acts like a baby” probably because she experienced much of the abuse Taylor went through, and from experience that will definitely make a child have a hard time growing up! She is simply trying to support her child after her husband took his own life, probably from fear that he would be bankrupt and in jail for abuse. I think it’s refreshing that she’s able to talk about it and put her feelings on the table for everyone to see because NO ONE but her knows & feels what she has gone through.
I agree with everything you said Janie. And Jessica? I guess you’re HORRIBLE too, since you attacked Janie and I doubt you know her. LOL.
Taylor Armstrong has the nerve to say she hopes this book will help other women get out of abusive relationships. This is the same woman who was “counseling” battering women, telling them that she had ended the cycle of abuse and they could have a life just like hers. Those counseling sessions were just another example of her being con artist. Her never ending victim role is just another way to manipulate others (see how well it worked on the intelligent Lisa), as I’m sure she did Russell. Did Russell break her jaw? I doubt it, it takes many weeks for a broken jaw to heal and no one saw anything according to Camille. If the photos she sold showing a blacked and swollen eye were abuse the doctor would have been forced by law to report it. Doctors don’t need confirmation from the alleged victim to report their observations of abuse. She was happy to be with Russell as long as the two of them were defrauding investors (yes they were taking money from investors and using it to support their lifestyle) but when the con was uncovered and they both were forced to pay the money back, he killed himself and she claimed abuse to sell a book. Both of them are disgusting individuals and I would never buy anything related to either one.
Very well said Vivi. No, we don’t know what went on in their home, but I do remember an episode that focused on her charity work with a group of ladies affected by domestic violence. That’s why it was really off-putting when suddenly it’s revealed she is a battered wife. Granted, we did see some incidents of mental cruelty..Russell wasn’t an extremely loving, supportive individual (as portrayed through the show). But it was extremely evident that Taylor was clinging onto the Beverly Hills lifestyle by the tip of her acrylics. Sad, sad individual. I’ll put her book right behind Dick Cheneys…uh..no.
I pretty much agree with you. I think she’s trying to create the battered wife story line because a lot will come out in court. She’s trying to build the case that she feared for her life, and that’s why she signed the checks. Do I think that they could have a drunk fight or had a few blow outs where things were physical- probably. Is Taylor abusive- yes. I think what people aren’t getting is that both Taylor and Russell were white collar CRIMINALS. When it comes to that lifestyle violence is baked into the deal.
[stoopidhousewives.com]
Ms SH spoke to Russell’s family.
Write a comment…Taylor is a proven LIAR and fraudster. I would never read this book and do not believe he ever hit her, at least first. She is aggressive and confrontational. I think she made up the “abuse” to get out of her liability for fraud they both admitted guilt to and to set Russell up before the divorce. Taylor is just appalling and no example for anyone.
Amen, you hit the nail on the head. Taylor is shucking responsiblity for her part in the alleged scam. she is screaming she is a abused victim she’s as innocent as Madoff’s wife. Taylor, Shana or whatever her name is manipulates people for a living. Look at her playing the victim and manipulating the RHBH to be friends or feel sorry for her. They need to watch their purses or backs around her. What a con artist. There is nothing to be learned from her book, she did nothing to help herself but to other people’s money with her partner in crime.
I would never read this book. I certainly would not be so stupid to spent my hard earned money go into Taylor’s pockets. This is another of her scams -telling more lies and laughing all the way to the bank. The only honest attempt here is to help herself with people’s money.
I might read the book ONLY if I can download free from some file sharing piracy website- I certainly wouldn’t pay money for it- It might be interesting to flip through it while waiting in line at the grocery store or something- but I’d put it back where I got it when it came time to check out- Again, I wouldn’t buy it.
I might read the book ONLY if I can download free from some file sharing piracy website- I certainly wouldn’t pay money for it- It might be interesting to flip through it while waiting in line at the grocery store or something- but I’d put it back where I got it when it came time to check out- Again, I wouldn’t buy it.
I will not purchase the book. Taylor lacks credibility for me in that she has been documented as lying on the show. She has a documented past of lying. We’ve been told that Russell did have a restraining order against him from another woman. Still, that does not prove definitively that Russell physically abused Taylor. So it is all hearsay to me. I can’t say one way or another if Taylor was physically abused as some claim that they recognize the signs of an abused woman.
Based on the facts that have come out; the lawsuits regarding mismanagement of the investor’s monies, I suspect there was a lot of fighting between Russell and Taylor and that it was a very dysfunctional relationship. From the behavior she displays on the show, and I recognize it is what the producers choose to let us see, my gut reaction is that Taylor is an unstable person and way too swayed by the Beverly Hills lifestyle (gag). The other red flag for me is her statements about long term involvement in charities for dom. violence victims…almost as if she were studying them to play the part. Just sayin…
Of course I will. I want to know all about her. She is interesting.
suicide is the worst form of domestic abuse. While we may not be seeing people making moves to change their marital differences, we may want to look at the situation more holistically. With obvious alcohol use, pressure to appear strong for the story line, some emaciation evident, (not to mention underlying tones of drug abuse, whether legal or illegal, somewhat evident in other characters) I don’t know how many of us would or could withstand the pressure. People who commit suicide are selfish and care about no one but themselves. If one chooses to parent, the option of suicide should be off the table. I might feel differently if there was bitching and whining with no plan in place for resolution, but if the bastard commits suicide and she can make money from it, all I can say is You go girl!!!
When Taylor was screaming at the Malibu party, It’s NOT FAIR!!” All I kept hearing is the cha ching cha ching that she felt she deserved like the other women, but could no longer have because they were being found out. Camille got her in trouble b/c she told the world that Russell was doing something he either wasn’t doing or she was too wrapped up in the money that she could no longer have. That is why, when she is hysterical, even w/best friend/enabler Kyle asks what is wrong, she will not say b/c she knows how bad that it looks. She will not get support if she is wrapped up in a con game stealing other people’s money. How many times have people commented on how imbedded Taylor is w/the BH lifestyle and would do anything to stay in it. Even Lisa has stated it. She is more in love w/the money than her own child.
@ssmith – while I appreciate your compassion for those who have survived the suicide of a loved one, your compassion for Taylor is misplaced. She stood right next to Russell while they conned and embezzled millions from investors. She stood right next to him while claiming he abused her, allegations that have not been substantiated in anyway. Based completely on Taylor’s own behavior, including blatant lies during the aired episodes of RHOBH, think her claims that Adrienne was godmother to Kennedy, the only logical conclusion is that Taylor lying, money hungry and willing to throw anyone, including the father of her child, under the bus to get what she thinks she deserves. Don’t get me wrong, Russell was no prize, but she chased him down and married him. He was the same person during their marriage he was after. In short she got what she bargained for, a guy who would do anything to provide a rich lifestyle without regard for morals or ethics. They were a perfect match, right up until they had both admit to embezzlement and then being the people they are, he killed himself and she, forever the victim, claimed he abused her. Save your sympathies for the battered women she lied to. They are the ones, along with Kennedy, who deserve compassion.
Taylor really needs to move back to OK, get a life, and lick her wounds. Unless you were born, and raised in “Beverly Hills”, you will always be at odds trying to fit in.
Taylor is a wretched woman…hope Bravo dumps her and her book tanks….
If she was afraid for her life, why did she throw her own daughter under the bus by saying she is the one who hurt her face by kicking it in…when in Reality Russell did…then she ragefully and hypocritcally lies by projecting her rage on Camille saying Camille was the one who put her daughter at risk!!!!!!!!!! What horse pucky!!! The truth is, TAYLOR ALONE, put her daughter at RISK, by lying, ENABLING, and MOST of ALLLLLLLLLLL her own MATERIALISTIC MONEY HUNGRY, LIFE STYLE ADDICTED GREED!!!!!!!! She could have LEFT at any POINT, LISA offered her a PLACE to STAY, CAMILLE offered her help and a PLACE TO STAY, and countless others….TAYLOR stayed from old fashioned GREED and trying to avoid losing her lavish display of lifestyle which was a shame and lie as well…Taylor is a liar, fraud, phoney, projecting rager, who has no problem at all putting her own daughter in harms way…by lying!!!!!!!! OWN it TAYLOR…your a FRAUD…untill you deal with the anger projecting fraud in yourself, you have no voice but hypocrisy…NO WAY would I waste one cent on your money grubbing book to keep you locked into your own narcissim and self focus, ungrateful for the true voices and friends around you…….you are in authentic, a disgrace to real abused women who were left penniless and in shelters before they would leave their own children at risk…the truth is your love money and the idea of money and attention far more than you cared for your invisible child…left invisible by your own need to feed the chasm of your narcissism and lying tongue…even if I saw your book for free on a street corner I wouldn’t pause to pick it up…….your a fraud who is trying to milk the universe to fed your undying need to be the victim…it is your friends and others who have been the true victim of your fraudulant wanys…most of all your own daughter and the real abuse victims in this world…go crawl under a real counselors rock and learn to tell the truth about yourself first of all…step one, put your own hand in the air and OWN IT………Camille was a friend to you that you don’t deserve, Kyle is your enabler who throws her own sister under the bus in a rage, while she defends to the uttermost your own addiction to be the perverbial center of attention who is spewing her anger on anyone who walks past you and won’t bow down to your self induced, money, status grubbing, wanna be…fame digging, agenda…quit blaming others for putting your child in harms way…your the only one who did that…if you can’t grasp that fact go talk to the brave women all over the world sitting in shelters penniless…with their children safely by their sides…you owe alot of people THANKYOU NOTES for TELLING THE TRUTH, while you were lying your head off to protect your WALLET……
If anyoen is wondering why some many have difficulty believing her – please plug “Taylor Armstrong Fraud” in any search engine. You will see that she and her husband have quite a track record of fraud. They signed an out of court settlement with a company to avoid criminal charges. In the settlement they swore there were no other victims. The settlement says they would be subject to a $1 million fine if another victim comes forward, and $250,000 for every victim after the first. The company has now been approached by 3 victims – hence the $1.5 million lawsuit filed against them (both Russell and Taylor signed the settlement – because the company felt she was involved in the fraud).
It’s difficult to believe someone who has such little credibility. She may actually be telling the truth this time, but it’s like the little boy who cried wolf…
Personally, I hope her book makes $$ so the court can make her pay back the victims.
Seriously? A book is released depicting insight and truth within 4 months of the death of THE ONLY OTHER PERON WHO CAN CORROBORATE THE STORY…how utterly convenient. For all we know, she fell off a horse and slammed into a fence to get that face! Believe it couldn’t be planned? You watch reality TV have you not seen some of those women who twist things to their advantage?
Look simple plain truth…she wasn’t afraid for her daughter or herself otherwise she would have left, period. Abused stay because the abuser convinces them they’re helpless an alone without them. Now tell me this…how empowering is it to have A CAMERA CREW following you around video taping your life???
And lastly, if it is real (which is doubtful) then Brabo should be held responsible and made to pay restitution to battered shelters in the mount of royalties from the show. How utterly irresponsible of them to not do their homework on people the put in their shows AND to allow abuse of their ’employee’.
Time to pull the plug on all (scripted)Reality TV
In answer to your question, I will not read this book. This woman is a con artist. If you want to learn more about her, just google Diane Dimond’s article entitled “The Real Grifter of Beverly Hills.” Enough said.
In answer to your question, I will not read this book. This woman is a con artist. Just google Diane Dimond’s article entitled “The Real Grifter of Beverly HIlls.” Enough said.
This woman of numerous name changes is a proven liar and conartist. The dead husband is barely cold in his grave and now a book is, surprise!, fullly written trashing the dead husband and waiting to hit the stands. The self professed abused woman is currently partying it up with another man, apparently miraculously healed from the horrific abuse she
suffered.
There’s something Fundamentally wrong with this picture.
I agree with you. She is a big liar. This will not stop because of Russell’s death. She ruined him. He probably found out about her lies about him and they seperated. He was probably devestated. His financial troubles with her spending money that was not theirs to keep up with everyone on the show. He probably knew he would lose his job and maybe even go to jail. He lost his family and he was humiliated. I hope she feels guily everyday of her life. She has ruined the memory of the father of her only child. I hope Taylor is happy.
NO