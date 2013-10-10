Will.i.am on producing Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga

NEW YORK (AP) – Will.i.am says his heart is connected to Britney Spears’ upcoming album.

He’s the executive producer of the pop star’s untitled eighth album, to be released Dec. 3.

“This Britney record is like a piece of me, no pun intended!” will.i.am said, referring to Spears’ 2007 single, “Piece of Me.”

“I appreciate Britney – how she is as a person, all that she’s accomplished, how down to Earth and humble she is, sweet, but at the same time fierce. She don’t play. She wants to win.”

Spears’ will.i.am-produced first single, “Work B–tch,” is currently No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They recently collaborated on the hit “Scream & Shout.”

“It’s really fresh. I’m really passionate about this Britney record,” he added in an interview Thursday. “I’m a music-aholic, so when it comes to … my appreciation for people’s passions, and when I collaborate or contribute or consult … I can’t separate myself.”

The Black Eyed Peas leader also called the song he’s producing for Lady Gaga “fresh.” He was tight-lipped about the singer and her “ARTPOP” album, to be released Nov. 11.

“It’s really good. Really good,” he said of her new music. “I loved Lady Gaga even before I worked with her, and I love her even more now.”

Will.i.am – who has produced for Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Nas and Usher – also produced the song “Do My Thang” for Miley Cyrus’ album “Bangerz,” which was released this week.

“It was fun doing that song with her,” he said before singing some of the song’s lyrics. “I love the whole freakin’ thing.”

