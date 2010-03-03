William Shatner gets a ‘S*** My Dad Says’ co-star

It’s one thing for William Shatner to play a wacky old dad in the CBS comedy pilot “S*** My Dad Says,” but the story wouldn’t be the same if he didn’t have a son willing to put those kernels of wisdom up on Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Devlin will play the son, presumably based on Twitter feed creator Justin Halpern, who moved back home when he was 29 and tweeted the crazy things his dad (Shatner) said.

“Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick are executive producing the pilot, which will be written by Halpern, along with Patrick Schumacker, and directed by James Burrows.

You recognize Ryan Devlin, but you may not be sure from what. Well, most recently he’s romanced Busy Philipps on “Cougar Town.” He’s also had arcs on shows including “Big Shots” and “Veronica Mars.”