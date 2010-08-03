Dave Matthews Band, Willie Nelson, Neil Young marquee Farm Aid 25

#Willie Nelson
08.03.10 8 years ago

Farm Aid will commemorate its 25th anniversary Oct. 2 in Milwaukee with all three founders, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young, in attendance.

The concert will take place at Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers and will also include Dave Matthews Band. A number of other acts will also be added. Tickets go on sale this Friday,  Aug. 6, to Farm Aid Members and Aug. 14 to the general public. Prices range from $97.50-$39.50. The concert will air on DirecTV.

Farm Aid”s first benefit concert took place in Champaign, Ill., in 1985 as a way to help the family farmers, who were being pushed out by corporate farmers. Over the last quarter century, the annual concerts have raised more than $37 million to support  organizations such as the Good Food Movement.

