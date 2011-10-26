Wim Wenders brings ‘Pina’ to three-dimensional life in the trailer for his German Oscar entry

I saw Wim Wenders’s “Pina,” an intimately photographed celebration of the work of modern dancer Philippina “Pina” Bausch, at the Telluride Film Festival in September. It has been on the circuit since February and the Berlinale, where 3D came to the art house and Guy was transfixed.
I have enormous respect for the use of 3D in this endeavor, which was chosen as the official German entry in this year’s Best Foreign Language Film race, even if modern dance is something I can’t quite digest enough to be a true lover of the film. Certainly no one has filmed dance quite like this before, removing the audience from the role of spectator and putting them into the grace and movement of the form with skill and ease. It’ll certainly make you forget “Step Up 3D” ever happened, if you haven’t already. It was a bold pick by Germany and it could yet find its way into the nominated five in the category.
IFC Films has supplied us with the final trailer for the film, which isn’t really that different than what’s already out there, save a few bells and whistles and quotes and laurels, etc. Check it out below. The film will open in New York on Dec. 23rd to qualify, and will expand nationwide in January.
So excited to finally see this film… but not for another two months!?!
Right now, seriously, there is no other film I want to see more.
The 3D is seriously some of the best I have ever seen, probably THE best.
I think this film can definitely find an audience but the promoters will have to know who their audience is. I would say have trailers and TV spots on all the dance shows in the country, then have it on Ellen and the Talk Show Circuit or whatever, have the 3D trailer in front of some 3D tent poles and they could have a decent art house hit.
The people who love dance will worship this film. Its worth watching definitely.
I saw PINA in 3D in theaters here in Germany twice and loved it even more the second time around. It is the only film where I ever found 3D to be essential to the experience. Bought the (2D) Blu-Ray last month and while it’s still a beautiful film it doesn’t work quite as well without the 3D. If you get the chance to see it in a theater, do it!
I saw it also in 3D here in Spain where it’s already showing, and it was one of the best 3D experiences I’ve ever had. The volume, pespective and immersion into the dancing space that the 3D gives in this film is amazing. My favorite part was the “Rite of Spring” section… amazing choreography. As well as the dancing segments in public spaces, specially in Wuppertal’s suspended train. I think it’s the best Win Wenders film since “Wings of Desire” (23 years ago!!!)