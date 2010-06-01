Win a ‘Get Him to the Greek’ limited edition T-shirt, CD pack

***THIS CONTEST HAS EXPIRED. Congratulations to Kalyn K. of Ohio and Matthew S. of Washington for winning with the correct answer, “African Child.” *****

In “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” you may remember Russell Brand’s Aldous Snow, and even more specifically that character’s infamous band Infant Sorrow.

Well, that little adventure into Snow’s world continues in “Get Him to the Greek,” in which Infant Sorrow needs to be shuttled from London to L.A.’s Greek Theater to give the band’s fame-to-shame past a happy ending. And it’s all in the hands of a 23-year-old music industry intern (played by Jonah Hill).

But don’t think it was just Brand in a bathroom slamming out these songs: Jarvis Cocker, Carl Barat of The Libertines and other expert songmakers contributed to the soundtrack.

You may not know all the words to “Bangers, Beans & Mash” or “Inside of You” but you can wear a T-shirt from the greatest fictional band to ever grace the ’90s.

Win a limited edition tee and CD prize pack courtesy of HitFix, Immaculate Noise and the makers of “Get Him to the Greek” by entering thusly:

Answer the question: What is the name of the song that Infant Sorrow sings that is so atrocious, it sends the band out of critical graces and Russell Brand’s character Aldous Snow into a drug-taking frenzy? Send the correct answer to info@hitfix.com by midnight, June 3.

And that’s it! Two winners will be chosen at random, and one must be a resident of the U.S. and be 18 or older to enter.

Check out these clips of Brand’s rock star antics with Diddy, Rose Byrne and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, and with a very drugged Jonah Hill.

“Get Him to the Greek” is out on Friday (June 4).