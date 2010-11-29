Win a pair of special Justin Bieber ‘Never Say Never’ 3D glasses

Paramount Pictures is making sure Justin Bieber fans can get a sneak peek of the Biebster for the holidays.

No, the teenage pop sensation won’t be arriving at anyone’s home on Christmas morning, but parents and friends of Bieber fans will now be able to purchase special “prize packs” for a sampling of Bieber’s new concert doc “Never Say Never.”

The early screening of “Never Say Never” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at specially selected movie theaters across the country. Tickets for the prize pack, which includes specially made Bieber 3-D glasses, are available beginning Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 a. local time. Click here to buy tickets or for more info.

In celebration of this Bieber-esque event, Paramount has provided HitFix with a pair of the new 3-D glasses for one lucky winner. To become eligible all you have to do is follow HitFix on Facebook. After you follow the site, send an E-mail with your name, age and mailing address to info@hitfix.com.

One lucky winner will be chosen at random after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on Monday, Nov. 30 (that’s today).

And if you haven’t seen the latest trailer for “Never Say Never” check it out below.

