Win a poster and a pair of tickets to the ‘Jesse James’ revival screening in New York!

11.12.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

By now we imagine you’re well aware of the upcoming revival screening of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” set for the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. The event sold out in 24 hours but we have an opportunity for New York-area readers to win a pair of tickets to the screening and Q&A as well as an official one-sheet for the film.

It’s pretty simple to enter. Doing any one of the following actions will gain you an entry into the contest, but you can do all four actions to receive further entries and, therefore, better odds of winning!

1) Like the Jesse James Revival Facebook page and comment on the official contest post with the name of the guest you would bring.

Post by The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford Revival.

2) Follow @JesseJamesRev on Twitter and retweet the official contest Tweet.

3) Follow @HitFix on Twitter and retweet the official contest Tweet.

4) Like the HitFix Facebook page and comment on the official contest post with the name of the guest you would bring. 

PLEASE NOTE: Unfortunately, we have to limit this contest to residents of the tri-state area: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. But never fear. The repertory revival aspect of this project is beginning to churn to life, and before long, the revival might just make it to a theater near you.

This contest is only open to those 18 and over. Deadline for entries is WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27, 2013.

In Contention

