Win a poster for ‘The Artist’ signed by SAG winner Jean Dujardin, Berenice Bejo and Michel Hazanavicius

01.31.12 7 years ago

It’s been a song and a dance so far for “The Artist” as the underdog silent film has magically made its way toward destiny and a likely* best picture win at this year’s Academy Awards.  And now, thanks to The Weinstein Company, you can win the movie’s poster signed by SAG and Golden Globe Award winning actor Jean Dujardin, his leading lady Bérénice Bejo and DGA Award winner Michel Hazanavicius.

To qualify for our drawing, you need to have an account on Twitter. Here’s how you enter.

1. Follow or already follow @HitFix

2. Follow or already follow @HitFixGregory

3. Tweet the hashtag #TheArtistPosterGiveaway

That’s all you have to do. Nothing else.  

[This contest is now over. Thanks to everyone who participated.]

And, of course, “The Artist” is still playing nationwide. Don’t miss out.

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAwards CampaignBerenice BejoJEAN DUJARDINMICHEL HAZANAVICIUSOSCARS 2012THE ARTIST

