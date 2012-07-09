Win a private ‘Dark Knight Rises’ screening at San Diego Comic-Con

07.09.12 6 years ago

Attendees of this week’s San Diego Comic-Con may have a chance to see “The Dark Knight Rises” a little early.

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced they’ll be offering five lucky Comic-Con fans a private screening of the upcoming Christopher Nolan threequel in their respective hometowns, in an as-yet unspecified contest/giveaway that will take place at the annual pop-culture fest. According to the official press release, “Further details regarding the fan screening program will be revealed soon, so the studio urges fans to stay tuned for their chance to see the final chapter of the Dark Knight trilogy before its official release.”

We’ll let you know more once we hear…

“The Dark Knight Rises” hits theaters on July 20. San Diego Comic-Con runs from Wednesday July 11-Sunday July 15.

