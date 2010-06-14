Win a Rolling Stones’ CD catalog prize pack with remastered ‘Exile on Main St.’

**** THIS CONTEST HAS EXPIRED. CONGRATULATIONS TO BRIAN H., OUR WINNER! ****

It was just a few scant weeks ago that the Rolling Stones re-released their classic “Exile on Main St.,” and now with the help of HitFix and Immaculate Noise, you can be ‘Exiled,’ too.

I’m giving away one CD prize pack that includes four of the Stones’ albums: “Exile on Main St. Remastered,” “Sticky Fingers,” “Some Girls” and the “Jump Back” best-of compilation.

Here’s what you do to enter:

Follow HitFix and Immaculate Noise’s Katie Hasty on Twitter. Then, Tweet a message that contains @HitFix @katieaprincess and #getexiledgiveaway.

You must be 18 and old to enter, and be a resident of the United States. Entries will be accepted up through midnight this Wednesday (June 16).

Meanwhile, below is the throwback video to “Exile” remastered single “Plundered My Soul” and “Following the River” and, if you don’t want to enter or don’t end up winning you can buy the album via Amazon or through iTunes.