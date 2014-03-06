Win a VIP ticket to party ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ in Austin this weekend

If you're going to be in Austin this coming weekend, what do you have planned for Saturday night?

Keep in mind that the city is going to positively brimming over with options, since it'll be smack dab in the middle of the opening weekend mayhem for SXSW, and as always, it's also spring break for UT and it's a party city to begin with.

I'd like to invite you to take a chance and try to win VIP passes to a party that HitFix is happy to be co-presenting this year. We're taking over Red 7 in downtown and transforming it into the Titty Twister to help celebrate the launch of both the El Rey Network and their first original series, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.”

Ten lucky winners, plus one guest for each of them, will be able to join us at the VIP portion of the evening. To enter, you need a Twitter account, and you need to be ready to retweet a message that we'll put up, plus create an original tweet of your own. Here are the specific details and rules that you need to know:

You have two options to enter and you can enter twice. To enter: 
1) ReTweet my tweet below and make sure you're following @DrewAtHitFix

2) ReTweet HitFix's Tweet below and make sure you're following @HitFix

10 Winners and their +1 will receive VIP passes to the Titty Twister Party
Location: Red 7 611 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
They will be able to enter the party anytime after 11:30pm on Saturday March 8th 
We will not be providing any type of transportation to or from Austin, TX or the party 
Contest will end on Friday March 7th at 9am PT 

And why do you want to attend the party? Well, as I said, Austin knows how to throw a party to begin with, and even if this was just a Saturday night in downtown, it would already probably be pretty crazy. But the idea that you'll be able to go to the actual Titty Twister should kick things up to a different level of debauchery, and isn't that the point of downtown Austin on a Saturday night?

I haven't had a chance to see the new show yet, but it's obvious that Robert Rodriguez is excited about what the El Rey network represents, and I'm curious to see how he adapts his own storytelling style to the demands of weekly television. It's an exciting time to work in TV, and Robert appears to be approaching this the same way he approaches film, with an independent streak a mile wide.

I hope you're able to join us for the party, and I hope we're able to help throw an event that lives up to the movie and TV series that is inspiring it.

We'll start notifying winners almost immediately, and this one should move very quickly, so don't wait to enter!

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premieres March 11th at 9:00, 8:00 CT.

