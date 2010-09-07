Win an autographed copy of Robyn’s ‘Body Talk Pt. 1’ and ‘Pt. 2’

Many people will remember this summer for the heat wave — two new Robyn records, that is.

I’ve spent a little time catching up with the Swedish dance-pop artist’s “Body Talk Pt. 1,” out earlier this year with “None of Dem” and “Dancing on My Own.” Then there was “Hang With Me,” culled from “Body Talk Pt. 2,” released today. Part three of the trilogy will be out later 2010.

HitFix has two autographed copies each of “Pt. 1” and “Pt. 2,” and I’m itching to give them away.

Follow HitFix and Immaculate Noise on Twitter. Then, Tweet a message that contains @HitFix @katieaprincess and #rockinrobyn. Wit is appreciated, but not required.

You must be 18 and old to enter, and be a resident of the United States. Entries will be accepted up through 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday (Sept. 9).

There will be four winners total, two to receive “Pt. 1,” and two to receive “Pt. 2.”

Wanna purchase your own digital copy of Robyn’s “Body Talk Pt. 2”? Check it at iTunes. Wanna buy a physical copy? Here it is on Amazon.