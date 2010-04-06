Win Ben Harper and the Relentless7’s new CD/DVD!

*****Update: We now have five winners. This contest is now over. Thank you for participating.*****
Ben Harper and the Relentless7 start a new tour next week that will last through the summer and includes dates in Europe with Pearl Jam and concludes with a stint at the Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Wash. with Dave Matthews Band.
US DATES
April 15 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University (CCT)
April 16 Athens, OH Ohio University (CCT)
April 17 Williamsport, PA Lycoming College (CCT)
April 20 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion (CCT)
April 21 Winston-Salem, NC Wake Forest University (CCT)
April 22 Charlottesville, VA Charlottesville Pavilion (CCT)
April 24 Nashville, TN Rites of Spring Festival (CCT)
April 25 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amp at Encore Park
April 27 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
April 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
April 30 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
May 1 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
May 2 West Palm Beach, FL Sunfest
May 16 Gulf Shores, AL The Hangout Festival
May 29 Aptos, CA Santa Cruz Blues Festival
INTERNATIONAL DATES:
June 5 Fez, Morocco Sacred Music Festival
June 22 Dublin, Ireland O2 Arena w/ Pearl Jam
June 23 Belfast, N. Ireland Odyssey Arena w/ Pearl Jam
June 25 London, England Hard Rock Calling Festival
June 27 Nijmegan, Netherlands Rockin’ Park w/ Pearl Jam
June 30 Berlin, Germany Kindi-Buhne Wuhlheide w/ Pearl Jam
July 1 Gdynia, Poland Heineken Open’er Festival
July 3 Arras, Frances Tamaariki Arras Main Square Festival
July 4 Luxemborg, Luxemborg Rock um Knuedler
July 6 Mestre, Venezia Italy Heineken Jammin Festival
July 16 Barcelona, Spain CruillaBCN
July 17 Oporto, Portugal Mares Vivas Festival
Aug 4 Edmonton, AB Canada Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Sept 3 George, WA Gorge Amp w/ Dave Matthews Band
