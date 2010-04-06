Win Ben Harper and the Relentless7’s new CD/DVD!

#Pearl Jam
04.06.10 8 years ago

*****Update: We now have five winners. This contest is now over. Thank you for participating.*****

Ben Harper and the Relentless7 start a new tour next week that will last through the summer and includes dates in Europe with Pearl Jam and concludes with a stint at the Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Wash. with Dave Matthews Band.

But if you can”t catch him in concert, Hitfix has the next best thing and, even better, it”s free!
 
The first five people who can answer the following question will win the band”s brand new CD/DVD “Live from the Montreal Jazz Festival.”  The band”s blistering set features 28 tracks and captures Harper”s stunning guitar work and the wideranging breadth of the group”s talents as the members sway from rock to pop and blues.
To win, answer the following question: Including Harper, how many people are in Ben Harper & The Relentless7?
 
Send your answer and the following info to news@hitfix.com. Put Ben Harper Giveaway in the subject line. The first five folks who answer correctly will receive the CD/DVD.  Please note: You must be over 18 and a resident of the United States to win.
 
The following must be in your email:
Name
Address
Contact Phone Number (don”t worry, we”re not calling you. Just need it if we have a problem shipping your CD/DVD to you)
Birth date
Answer
 
Below are Harper”s upcoming concert dates because we know after seeing him on the DVD, you”re going to have to see him live.
 

US DATES
April 15 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University (CCT)
April 16 Athens, OH Ohio University (CCT)
April 17 Williamsport, PA Lycoming College (CCT)
April 20 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion (CCT)
April 21 Winston-Salem, NC Wake Forest University (CCT)
April 22 Charlottesville, VA Charlottesville Pavilion (CCT)
April 24 Nashville, TN Rites of Spring Festival (CCT)
April 25 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amp at Encore Park
April 27 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
April 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
April 30 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
May 1 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
May 2 West Palm Beach, FL Sunfest
May 16 Gulf Shores, AL The Hangout Festival
May 29 Aptos, CA Santa Cruz Blues Festival

INTERNATIONAL DATES:
June 5 Fez, Morocco Sacred Music Festival
June 22 Dublin, Ireland O2 Arena w/ Pearl Jam
June 23 Belfast, N. Ireland Odyssey Arena w/ Pearl Jam
June 25 London, England Hard Rock Calling Festival
June 27 Nijmegan, Netherlands Rockin’ Park w/ Pearl Jam
June 30 Berlin, Germany Kindi-Buhne Wuhlheide w/ Pearl Jam
July 1 Gdynia, Poland Heineken Open’er Festival
July 3 Arras, Frances Tamaariki Arras Main Square Festival
July 4 Luxemborg, Luxemborg Rock um Knuedler
July 6 Mestre, Venezia Italy Heineken Jammin Festival
July 16 Barcelona, Spain CruillaBCN
July 17 Oporto, Portugal Mares Vivas Festival
Aug 4 Edmonton, AB Canada Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Sept 3 George, WA Gorge Amp w/ Dave Matthews Band

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pearl Jam
TAGSben harpercontestDAVE MATTHEWS BANDFreelive from the montreal jazz festivalpearl jamWIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP