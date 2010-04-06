Win Ben Harper and the Relentless7’s new CD/DVD!

*****Update: We now have five winners. This contest is now over. Thank you for participating.*****

Ben Harper and the Relentless7 start a new tour next week that will last through the summer and includes dates in Europe with Pearl Jam and concludes with a stint at the Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Wash. with Dave Matthews Band.

But if you can”t catch him in concert, Hitfix has the next best thing and, even better, it”s free!

The first five people who can answer the following question will win the band”s brand new CD/DVD “Live from the Montreal Jazz Festival.” The band”s blistering set features 28 tracks and captures Harper”s stunning guitar work and the wideranging breadth of the group”s talents as the members sway from rock to pop and blues.

To win, answer the following question: Including Harper, how many people are in Ben Harper & The Relentless7?

Send your answer and the following info to news@hitfix.com . Put Ben Harper Giveaway in the subject line. The first five folks who answer correctly will receive the CD/DVD. Please note: You must be over 18 and a resident of the United States to win.



The following must be in your email:

Name

Address

Contact Phone Number (don”t worry, we”re not calling you. Just need it if we have a problem shipping your CD/DVD to you)

Birth date

Answer

Below are Harper”s upcoming concert dates because we know after seeing him on the DVD, you”re going to have to see him live.

US DATES

April 15 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University (CCT)

April 16 Athens, OH Ohio University (CCT)

April 17 Williamsport, PA Lycoming College (CCT)

April 20 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion (CCT)

April 21 Winston-Salem, NC Wake Forest University (CCT)

April 22 Charlottesville, VA Charlottesville Pavilion (CCT)

April 24 Nashville, TN Rites of Spring Festival (CCT)

April 25 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amp at Encore Park

April 27 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

April 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

April 30 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

May 1 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

May 2 West Palm Beach, FL Sunfest

May 16 Gulf Shores, AL The Hangout Festival

May 29 Aptos, CA Santa Cruz Blues Festival

INTERNATIONAL DATES:

June 5 Fez, Morocco Sacred Music Festival

June 22 Dublin, Ireland O2 Arena w/ Pearl Jam

June 23 Belfast, N. Ireland Odyssey Arena w/ Pearl Jam

June 25 London, England Hard Rock Calling Festival

June 27 Nijmegan, Netherlands Rockin’ Park w/ Pearl Jam

June 30 Berlin, Germany Kindi-Buhne Wuhlheide w/ Pearl Jam

July 1 Gdynia, Poland Heineken Open’er Festival

July 3 Arras, Frances Tamaariki Arras Main Square Festival

July 4 Luxemborg, Luxemborg Rock um Knuedler

July 6 Mestre, Venezia Italy Heineken Jammin Festival

July 16 Barcelona, Spain CruillaBCN

July 17 Oporto, Portugal Mares Vivas Festival

Aug 4 Edmonton, AB Canada Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Sept 3 George, WA Gorge Amp w/ Dave Matthews Band