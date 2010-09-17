Win free tickets to see Ryan Reynolds get ‘Buried’

One of the films to create the biggest buzz out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the Midnight selection thriller “Buried.” The film finds Ryan Reynolds playing an American working as a contractor in Iraq who awakens to find himself literally buried alive. He’s being used as ransom, but with just the use of a cellphone can he escape impending death? Audiences across the country will get to find out when “Buried” opens in select theaters on Nov. 24 and then nationwide on Oct. 8. Now, a number of lucky HitFix readers have the chance to experience “Buried” with an early screening in their hometown.

Lionsgate has provided HitFix with 5 pairs (10 tickets) to each of the following screenings in Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia

9/22 [Wednesday]

7:30 PM

125 South Second Street

(Between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, Front and Second Streets)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Phoenix

9/22 [Wednesday]

7:00PM

Harkins Fashion Square

7014 E Camelback Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251-1227

Washington D.C.

9/26 [Sunday]

7:00PM

AFI Silver Theatre

8633 colesville road

Silver Spring, MD 20910

To win, all you have to do is the following:

Become part of our social network by “Liking” HitFix’s Fan Page. “Like” this story while you are there (or you can “Like” it at the top of this page). Then, email info@hitfix.com with the subject line “I want to see ‘Buried’ in Washington” or “Phoenix” or “Philadelphia” depending on the city you prefer.

Entries must be received by no later than 8 PM PST on Tuesday, Sept. 21.



And remember, “Buried” opens in select theaters on Sept. 24 and nationwide on Oct. 8. For more, see the trailer below.