WIN IT: ’30 Rock’ soundtrack, autographed by the cast

The soundtrack to “30 Rock” dropped this week via Relativity, and HitFix is here to make sure you get your, well, fix of the Emmy Award-winning show’s tunes.

Four seasons have passed for Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and rest, which means there are some pretty amazing, absurd tunes to betray your better judgements.

Remember the time Fey’s Liz Lemon complained of hating people but missing her ex-boyfriend, a strife she felt could be put into a Christopher Cross track? Oh, the double-disc set’s got that. Listen to “Lemon’s Theme” here.

And Tracy Morgan’s “sweaty” werewolf-cum-Judaism rhyme “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah?” Remix Artist Collective gives it a do-over here.

How about the “Muffin Top” song? Or Michael Buble’s cameo? Or the cast take on “I Will Always Love You?”

And do you call yourself an obsessive “30 Rock” fan and want an autographed copy of the collector’s edition oundtrack? Which features a 40-page-booklet on the show and notes from Tina Fey and stuff?

Here’s how you enter to win:

Follow HitFix and Immaculate Noise on Twitter. Then, Tweet a message that contains @HitFix @katieaprincess and #30rockin. Wit is appreciated, but not required.

You must be 18 and old to enter, and be a resident of the United States. Entries will be accepted up through 11:59 p.m. EST. There will be one winner.

If you don’t care to enter — to play our little game — you can purchase the limited edition version here and the standard digital release here. Listen to the “30 Rock” soundtrack in its entirety here.