UPDATE: Win Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Tweepstakes!

On November 21st, fans can pick up the DVD/Blu-Ray of the Emmy Award-winning HBO special ‘Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden’, along with the album ‘Born This Way: The Remix’ – a 14 track collection of remixes by some of today”s most prominent artists,including Foster the People, Michael Woods, The Weeknd & Illangelo, Goldfrapp, Metronomy, Hurts, Twin Shadow and more.

Instead of buying them, you can win them for free as part of “Born This Way, The Collection,” which also includes Lady Gaga’s multi-platinum 17-track deluxe edition of “Born This Way.” Win by entering HitFix’s “Born This Way” Tweepstakes!

To enter, follow the instructions in the contest form below.

function tweetpopup() {

window.open( “https://twitter.com/share?text=%23MyFavoriteGagaSong%20Win%20%27Born%20This%20Way%3A%20The Collection%27%2E%20RT%20%26%20follow%20%40HitFix%20or%20Enter%20at%20&url=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FtQuHNZ”, “tweet”, “height=450,width=550,resizable=1” )

}

We will randomly select one Winner on Monday, November 28th by tracking the hashtag #MyFavoriteGagaSong. The Winner must be at least 18 years of age, have a U.S. mailing address and follow @HitFix on Twitter. We will contact the Winner with a Direct Message on Twitter.”

Also, make sure to check out “Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson,” a new coffee table book of original, behind-the scenes photographs taken by award-winning photographer Richardson, who had unlimited access to Lady Gaga for a year. The book features a forward written by Mother Monster herself.

For more info on Lady Gaga and all her holiday releases, check out her official site LadyGaga.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

UPDATE: Congrats to @SupergirlAlicia for winning our Tweepstakes!