UPDATE: Win Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Tweepstakes!

11.21.11 7 years ago

On November 21st, fans can pick up the DVD/Blu-Ray of the Emmy Award-winning HBO special ‘Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden’, along with the album ‘Born This Way: The Remix’ – a 14 track collection of remixes by some of today”s most prominent artists,including Foster the People, Michael Woods, The Weeknd & Illangelo, Goldfrapp, Metronomy, Hurts, Twin Shadow and more.

Instead of buying them, you can win them for free as part of “Born This Way, The Collection,”  which also includes Lady Gaga’s multi-platinum 17-track deluxe edition of “Born This Way.” Win by entering HitFix’s “Born This Way” Tweepstakes!

To enter, follow the instructions in the contest form below.

We will randomly select one Winner on Monday, November 28th by tracking the hashtag #MyFavoriteGagaSong. The Winner must be at least 18 years of age, have a U.S. mailing address and follow @HitFix on Twitter. We will contact the Winner with a Direct Message on Twitter.”

Also, make sure to check out “Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson,” a new coffee table book of original, behind-the scenes photographs taken by award-winning photographer Richardson, who had unlimited access to Lady Gaga for a year. The book features a forward written by Mother Monster herself.

For more info on Lady Gaga and all her holiday releases, check out her official site LadyGaga.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

UPDATE: Congrats to @SupergirlAlicia for winning our Tweepstakes!

