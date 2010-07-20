Win Sheryl Crow’s studio catalog including brand new set, ‘100 Miles From Memphis’

Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow releases her seventh studio album today and you can win the new set, “100 Miles From Memphis,” as well as her previous six solo albums.

“100 Miles From Memphis” features Crow paying stylistic homage to the music she grew up listening to in Missouri. The soulful collection of originals and covers features such guests as Justin Timberlake and Keith Richards.

Crow has sold more than 35 million albums since her breakthrough, 1993″s “Tuesday Night Music Club.”

The winner will receive the following albums:

“Tuesday Night Music Club”

“Sheryl Crow”

“The Globe Sessions”

“C”mon, C”mon”

“Wildflower”

“Detours”

“100 Miles from Memphis”

