Win tickets to Disneyland and catch the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ trailer first

Walt Disney Studios is pretty excited Captain Jack Sparrow (ie, Johnny Depp) is back in the fold with a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and want a pair of lucky Southern California residents to help them celebrate.

The studio will be debuting the first trailer for “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” on Monday, Dec. 13 at Disneyland (don’t worry non-California residents, it will appear online later that day). Lucky winners of the studio’s “Pirates Fans First!” event will get the chance to see the trailer before everyone else and…

– Ride on the famed Pirates of the Caribbean theme park attraction.

– Enjoy a special Pirate after party, plus special commemorative gifts-but not until you’ve sworn to the “Pirate”s Oath” in a ceremony on the bow of the Columbia sailing ship.

– Additionally, fans who come to the event in pirate costume will have additional opportunities to win special prizing.

Oh, and did we mention you’ll get to spend the rest of the day at the most magical place on earth? (Well, at least in Orange County).

Disney has provided HitFix with two pairs of tickets (two winners, each with one guest) to give away for this special event. To be eligible to win, you must live in the Southern California area and be able to provide your own transportation to the event.

To enter all you have to do is follow HitFix on Facebook. After you follow the site, send an E-mail with your name, age and mailing address to info@hitfix.com.

Two lucky winners will be chosen at random after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on Friday, Dec. 10.

Good luck and smooth sailing.

