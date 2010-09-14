Win! Tickets to see Phoenix or Vampire Weekend in Las Vegas this month

Brandon Flowers’ “Flamingo” album isn’t the only good thing going on about Las Vegas this month.

The Palms Las Vegas is hosting dance-rockers Phoenix on Sept. 22 and indie darlings Vampire Weekend on Sept. 29 in concert, and I have a pair of tickets to give away for both.

Just in case you don’t know what you’re in for, Phoenix released one of the most beloved albums of 2009 (“Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix”) and Vampire Weekend’s “Contra” has been hot all year long. Two tickets to each show would set you back around $80+, but we’ve got ’em for free.

Here’s how to win:

Become part of our social network by “Liking” HitFix’s Fan Page . “Like” this story while you are there (or you can “Like” it at the top of this page). Then, email info@hitfix.com with the subject line “I Like Vampire Weekend,” “I Like Phoenix” or “I like Vampire Weekend and Phoenix,” depending on which show(s) you prefer.

Entries must be received by 10 a.m. PST on Friday (Sept. 16).

We will pick two winners — one for each show — from a random pool of entries. You must be 21+ to enter and be a resident of the United States. We will notify winners via email. HitFix does not provide transportation to/from Las Vegas but, hey, we’ll get you into that show.

If you can’t make it to Sin City just yet, check out what the Palms has to offer on Facebook and Twitter

And if you don’t win, but still want tickets, you can purchase Phoenix here and Vampire weekend here

Good luck!