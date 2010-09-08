Win tickets to see Sheryl Crow and Colbie Caillat at the Greek Theater

Ready to soak up the sun? Okay, how about some serious moonlight?

We”re offering one lucky winner a pair of tickets to see Sheryl Crow and Colbie Caillat at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 10. That”s this Friday night, people. Both will be doing songs from their newest albums, including Crow”s splendid “100 Miles from Memphis.”

To win, follow Hitfix and me on Twitter. Then email me at melinda@hitfix.com.

The first person to do the following correctly in the email, gets the tix.

1) Correctly answer who is Caillat”s father and what seminal album he produced from the ’70s.

2) Include your full name, address, email address, date of birth and phone number.

3) Provide your Twitter name so we can make sure you”re following us.

