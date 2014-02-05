Win two tickets to the 2014 CounterPoint Music Festival with Outkast

***UPDATE: We have our winner! Thanks to all who entered.****

For the first time in more than 10 years, Outkast will reunite in their home state of Georgia come April, and it's the CounterPoint Music Festival that's bringing them there.

To celebrate, HitFix is giving away two tickets with camping (approximate value of $448) to the 3-day fest, which will also feature performances from be Pretty Lights, Foster the People, STS9, J. Cole, Major Lazer, Krewella, Big Gigantic, Flux Pavilion, Above & Beyond, Matt and Kim and more.

CounterPoint runs April 25-27 in Kingston Downs, Ga., about an hour outside of Atlanta. Can we hear you say hey ya?

There are three options — and three opportunities — to enter. Enter using any and/or all of the methods below:

Follow @HitFix on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:

Win 2 Tickets to the #CounterPointMusicFestival. To enter RT and Follow @HitFix. Rules & More Chances to Win: http://t.co/a9Zw4om75z – HitFix (@HitFix) February 5, 2014

Like HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and tell us the name of your favorite artist from the CounterPoint lineup in the comments of this Facebook post.

Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/win-two-tickets-to-a-katy-perry-concert-of-your-choosing/

Follow @katieaprincess on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:

Win 2 Tickets to the #CounterPointMusicFestival. To enter RT and Follow @katieaprincess. Rules & More Chances to Win: http://t.co/nQ0lIRa0kv – Katie Hasty (@katieaprincess) February 5, 2014

Like HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and tell us the name of your favorite artist from the CounterPoint lineup:



Entrants must be 21+ and must be U.S. residents. This contest runs through 11:59 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 28. 2014. Your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Transportation will NOT be provided. See the Official Rules for more contest details.

Entrants must be 21+ and must be U.S. residents. This contest runs through 11:59 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 28. 2014. Your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Transportation will NOT be provided. See the Official Rules for more contest details.

