Win two tickets to the 2014 CounterPoint Music Festival with Outkast

02.05.14 5 years ago

***UPDATE: We have our winner! Thanks to all who entered.****

For the first time in more than 10 years, Outkast will reunite in their home state of Georgia come April, and it's the CounterPoint Music Festival that's bringing them there.

To celebrate, HitFix is giving away two tickets with camping (approximate value of $448) to the 3-day fest, which will also feature performances from be Pretty Lights, Foster the People, STS9, J. Cole, Major Lazer, Krewella, Big Gigantic, Flux Pavilion, Above & Beyond, Matt and Kim and more.

CounterPoint runs April 25-27 in Kingston Downs, Ga., about an hour outside of Atlanta. Can we hear you say hey ya?

There are three options — and three opportunities — to enter. Enter using any and/or all of the methods below:

Follow @HitFix on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Like HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and tell us the name of your favorite Katy Perry song in the comments of this Facebook post.
Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/win-two-tickets-to-a-katy-perry-concert-of-your-choosing/

Follow @katieaprincess on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Like HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and tell us the name of your favorite artist from the CounterPoint lineup:

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.
Entrants must be 21+ and must be U.S. residents. This contest runs through 11:59 a.m. PST on Thursday, Jan. 30. 2014. Your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Transportation will NOT be provided. See the Official Rules for more contest details.
Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/win-two-tickets-to-a-katy-perry-concert-of-your-choosing/

Entrants must be 21+ and must be U.S. residents. This contest runs through 11:59 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 28. 2014. Your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Transportation will NOT be provided. See the Official Rules for more contest details.

www.counterpointfestival.com

www.facebook.com/cntrpntmusic

www.twitter.com/cntrpntmusic

www.instagram.com/cntrpntmusic

Around The Web

TAGScontestcounter point music festivalcounterpointCounterpoint Music Festivalcounterpoint music festival 2014GiveawayWIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP