Winners and Losers: Where are the ‘Twilight’ saga cast one year later?

It’s been a little over a year since the “Twilight” saga said goodbye with the final chapter, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2.” In the 12 months since Hollywood just hasn’t been the same. Studios have tried to recreate the screaming tween magic with numerous faux franchises such as “The Host” and “Mortal Instruments,” but moviegoers just won’t have it. Sure, there’s “Hunger Games” and potential future players like “Divergent” and “The Maze Runner,” but where is our pop culture phenomenon to fill the “Twilight” void?

Sad, no?

In the meantime, the “stars” the Summit Entertainment series launched have been stretching their legs and venturing in new directions. Some more successfully than others. Actually, some much more successfully than others. With that in mind, let’s review the winners and losers of the “Twilight” cast…one year later. You might be surprised who’s on their way up and who’s on their way down.