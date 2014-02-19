Winter Games Round-Up: Bode’s injured, but America’s still strong in the slalom

Okay, after all the heartwarming video about Bode Miller and “let’s make him” cry interviews with the guy, we’re just going to have to accept that he hurt his knee in the giant slalom and won’t compete in the slalom. It’s okay, though. He has a lot of medals. Like, six, which is a US record. He even got a bronze in the Super-G last weekend. Don’t cry for Bode. There have been way too many tears this Olympics, people. It’s going to be okay.

If we’re going to cry for anyone, we may want to cry for the men’s Russian hockey team, which was eliminated by Finland. Given that President Vladimir Putin pretty much said they’d better damn well bring home the gold, I’m a little worried about them.

8:00 p.m. – NBC – Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom), Bobsled (Women’s Runs 3 and 4), Figure Skating (Ladies’ Short Program)

* Okay, neither of them are Team USA, but you may still want to watch two super female ice skaters — 2010 Olympic silver medalist Mao Asada and 2010 Olympic champion Yuna Kim — fight for the gold in the short program.

* Even though we’re all very sad about Bode Miller (see above), who did not do so well in the Giant Slalom (probably his last Olympic race), we hear fellow American Ted Ligety does pretty well.

* Elana Meyers, a 2010 Olympic bronze medalist as a brakeman, takes the bobsled driver”s seat. Spoiler alert: it turns out okay.