‘Witches of East End’ scares up second season at Lifetime

“Witches of East End” will continue bewitching viewers, as the Lifetime drama has been picked up for a second season.

The show — which stars Julia Ormond, Mädchen Amick, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Rachel Boston as a coven of witches — received a 13 episode order and will return sometime in 2014.





"Witches of East End" is currently averaging 3.0 million Total Viewers, 1.7 million Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 viewers, and 1.3 million Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 viewers on a Live+7 basis through five weeks. Based on Melissa de la Cruz"s novel, "Witches of East End" also stars Jason George and Virginia Madsen. "With its great story telling and amazing cast, 'Witches of East End' is leading a full-blown witch renaissance," said Lifetime's Rob Sharenow in a release. "The show"s perfect mix of premium execution with content that is in the zeitgeist is drawing new viewers to Lifetime and we"re very excited to be bringing it back for a second season."

The first season finale will air Sunday, December 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.