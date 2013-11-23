‘Witches of East End’ scares up second season at Lifetime

11.23.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“Witches of East End” will continue bewitching viewers, as the Lifetime drama has been picked up for a second season. 

The show — which stars Julia Ormond, Mädchen Amick, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Rachel Boston as a coven of witches — received a 13 episode order and will return sometime in 2014.

Based on Melissa de la Cruz”s novel, “Witches of East End” also stars Jason George and Virginia Madsen.
 
“Witches of East End” is currently averaging 3.0 million Total Viewers, 1.7 million Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 viewers, and 1.3 million Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 viewers on a Live+7 basis through five weeks.

“With its great story telling and amazing cast, ‘Witches of East End’ is leading a full-blown witch renaissance,” said Lifetime’s Rob Sharenow in a release. “The show”s perfect mix of premium execution with content that is in the zeitgeist is drawing new viewers to Lifetime and we”re very excited to be bringing it back for a second season.”

  
The first season finale will air Sunday, December 15, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Around The Web

TAGSJason GeorgeJenna Dewan-Tatumjulia ormondMdchen AmickMelissa de la Cruzrachel bostonVIRGINIA MADSENwitches of east end

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP