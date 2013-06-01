With ‘After Earth’ bombing at the box office, that old question: Is the clock running out on movie stars?

A while back, as 2009 drew to a close, I wrote a piece outlining what were, in my view, the movie-related moments of the year. In the end, I idly suggested that the era of the movie star had seen its end. “When the top 10 domestic grossers of the year are finally sussed…there won”t be a Will Smith or a Tom Cruise on the list,” I wrote at the time. “There won”t be a Jim Carrey or a Julia Roberts, a Tom Hanks, a Johnny Depp or a Brad Pitt. The list will be dominated by sequels and franchises, yes, but none of them with the added benefit of star power to drive the box office.”
Today, with the news that M. Night Shyamalan's “After Earth” starring Will Smith is effectively bombing at the box office, this idea seems worth discussing again. Two years after I wrote that piece, for the first time ever (and somewhat under-reported, though understandable given the overall trend toward this end), every single film in the top 10 domestic box office was either a sequel or based on an intellectual property with a built-in fan base. The answer was clear: People don't go to the movies to see their favorite actors anymore. They go to see their favorite brands.
I don't pretend to be an expert box office analyst. I just look at the data available and make my own observations. And to me, it seems, the last true gasp of the movie star grip on things seems staggeringly long ago. I'd say it was 2000, when we saw Jim Carrey at the top (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) and a top 10 with all the highlights of the then dusking age: Tom Hanks “Cast Away” – #2), Tom Cruise (“Mission: Impossible II” – #3), Mel Gibson (“What Women Want” – #5), George Clooney (“The Perfect Storm” – #6) and Harrison Ford (“What Lies Beneath” – #10).
Lingering amid all those movie stars was a stab at a comic book adaptation that we would soon discover was the starting gun of the superhero movement on the big screen: Bryan Singer's “X-Men.” No year since has been so dominated by the chiseled faces of Hollywood. The year prior, in 1999, Julia Roberts was still maintaining her movie star relevance with “Runaway Bride” and “Notting Hill.” But that that was also the year I might argue saw a real shift in Hollywood brand thinking as George Lucas' “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” demolished box office records as a resounding “hmmm” likely hummed across the industry.
Speaking earlier of Tom Cruise, he seems to have been able to navigate the ups and downs of this shift well enough. In 2005, while Anakin Skywalker, Harry Potter and Batman were lighting up the box office, he was enjoying his biggest hit ever with “War of the Worlds.” Just two years ago, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” though admittedly a brand, nearly bested that. But while he may have led the box office for a weekend this year back in April with “Oblivion,” that film is still cruising (no pun intended) toward an underwhelming sub-$100 million gross stateside. Thankfully American stars still travel very well, as the film is doing good business overseas.
Other movie star misses so far this year include the pairing of Steve Carell and Jim Carrey in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” as well as Bruce Willis proving he couldn't even push the brand of “Die Hard” past the $75 million mark for the first time in the franchise's history. And now, “After Earth,” which is floundering behind fellow debut “Now You See Me,” of all things, and the second week for a franchise behemoth, “Fast & Furious 6.” Smith's latest looks to open around a very “Wild Wild West”-ish $27 million. That's significant.
These aren't new ideas now, though they seemed that way when I was assessing the year with that piece in 2009. And it's of course time for the progressive thinking that accompanies such epiphanies. Writing in GQ in March, Mark Harris called this a “post-movie-star universe” and suggested that the leading man as we know it is evolving. “We still need movie stars,” he wrote. “And perhaps more surprisingly, we still have movie stars-lots of them, and arguably a more talented and interesting variety than at any time in the past thirty years. But they play by new rules, and they have to navigate an industry that often seems hostile to their very existence.”
Harris's thesis was that modern movie stars need to navigate the currents of Hollywood while eschewing the business's tendency toward manufacturing and packaging what they are and what they have to offer for easy consumption every step of the way. He noted actors like Channing Tatum, Christian Bale and George Clooney, who have curated their stardom with one foot in the corporate-conscious Hollywood system and one foot outside of it.
We may be entering other interesting territory, too, where the snake begins eating its own tail. One wonders, for instance, if the Marvel brand was truly enough to bring “The Avengers” into the $600 million echelon last year or if the charisma of a guy like Robert Downey Jr., who is by now inseparable from the character of Tony Stark, had a healthy hand in it. And it's for that very reason that stars of the film, stoked by Downey, are questioning Marvel's profit sharing from the venture.
Meanwhile, Seth Rogen and his friends made a film called “This is the End,” set for release in a few weeks' time. From the outside, it appears to be a facile bit of spending a studio's money to self-indulgently cut up with buddies on camera. In some ways, that's exactly what it is. But that idea is also very much a part of the film's overall thematic heft, and I would argue that it ultimately flips the concept of “movie star” on its ear. It's also a riotously hilarious film with something smart to say.
At the end of the summer, I wouldn't be surprised if “This is the End” turned out to be a box office story, and we could very well be asking ourselves, “Is this self-awareness the new black?” Someone in a suit somewhere will be wondering if he can get Will Smith and Tom Cruise together for a romp about their daily routine, I guarantee it. But it'll be the wrong thinking, of course.
The days of packaging success with the talent involved could be waning, and that surely sends a shiver up the spines of agents everywhere. But more to the point, the audience's appetite has shifted (or maybe it has BEEN shifted, by a business model that force feeds). However, it's still ever nebulous, even if we can note brand appeal and franchise loyalty as evidence of an evolution. A movie like “Ted” can still suddenly crack $218 million and settle in alongside Iron Man, Spider-Man, Batman, Bilbo Baggins, James Bond and the “Twilight” brats in the top 10.
And perhaps that's the proper final note here. There's always hope that freshness finds a way. “Ted” wasn't a pre-existing property and I don't think one would classify Mark Wahlberg as a movie star on the level of those that tend to bring in that kind of bank. Outside of “Titanic,” Leonardo DiCaprio had never cracked $200 million at the box office until “Inception,” an original idea fully formed from the brain of Christopher Nolan, came along. But the question becomes, was “Inception” sold on the heels of “The Dark Knight”'s success? The marketing sure pushed that point and so the idea lingers.
By definition, there is no formula for those kinds of surprises. And all eyes will be on Guillermo Del Toro's “Pacific Rim” in July to see if original high concept can strike again, though without the benefit of anything approaching a movie star to bring in the audience. But to bring it full circle to that 2009 piece, I noted at the time that, more than ever, we're proving that “material and marketing is king.” Is that so? I guess we'll all find out together, audiences and filmmakers — and movie stars — alike.
I agree that the age of four quadrant movie stars is over. Even a guy like Robert Downey Jr. refuses to venture outside his comfort zone. Johnny Depp probably bailed out on the Whitey Bulger movie to star in Alice In Wonderland 2. Maybe Tatum can bring some women to the cinema, The Rock can bring young action fans, maybe some young adult stars like JLaw, Stewart (Snow White Huntsman) can bring young women but there is no star who can be solely entrusted with a $150 million movie anymore.
I think the consumer is more conscious of available choices. They know what they want and they know how to evaluate the product before they buy it. Rotten Tomatoes, twitter and facebook are pretty useful tools these days. Speaking of Rotten Tomatoes, the studios need to do something about the way it is structured. It is a very binary evaluation system of an artform and if it isn’t hurting the bottomline of the studios today, it will eventually start hurting it sooner rather than later.
Good points all.
Do you want to elaborate on the Rotten Tomatoes comment?
Agreed. And this seemed like a perfect storm kind of thing. Bad marketing choices plus really bad reviews and tough competition.
In fact, by about Thursday, THE story on After Earth was the bad reviews and predicting just how bad it would do. Consumers have access to that kind information and industry chatter in a way they didn’t used to.
There seems to be a lot more factors at play now there once was.
This writing has definitely been on the wall for some time. The last few years though have brought an especially interesting role reversal, where relatively unknowns can power the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, but low budget indies now need movie stars to get seen and thrive.
I think it’s becoming a COMPLETE non factor. It’s an interesting thing, I was thinking about Brad Pitt and World War Z lately. When was the last time Pitt did a film like this? He’s been working with autuers since Babel. It strikes me as an odd time for him to go back to a big blockbuster, the market is shifting, but more importantly, so is his status among the public. He’s become a great project selector and a much better actor. He’s one of the few we have who can combine movie star charisma with nuance and layers, but is he a box office draw? I’m doubtful, I think the public remains obsessed with his personal life, but I think they’ve lost interest in his film career.
I think Pitt is a strange exception. He’s had some big hits over the past couple years. Megamind was a commerically-minded film that he made just three years ago. Stuff like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Inglourious Basterds were big hits as well and those are adulty dramas with no built-in brand appeal besides a big name like Pitt or Tarantino.
He’s also an actor that everyone I know thinks of as a strong actor who makes interesting films. He’s far from a sex symbol who makes nothing but romantic comedies. He could have done that but chose not to and made smart early choices like 12 Monkeys, Seven, and Kalifornia. I think most people with any interest in film realize he has taken plenty of risks and has delivered a good number of hits solely on name alone.
If he wants to do the ocassional popcorn flick like World War Z or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, then that’s fine. He’s earned the right to do some fun stuff every once in a while after the heavier material he usually tackles.
I think Pitt may be the best movie star we have right now, actually, in terms of choices. Him or Leonardo DiCapriol.
I’d say it has to do with economics. People no longer have the cash to spend it on bad movies. After Earth is failing because it looks terrible. And no longer will people go spend a lot of money on a movie that looks terrible. There’s no longer the wait for VHS/DVD there used to be 20 years ago when the 80’s stars had the box office drawing power they did. You could wait two years for a movie to hit cable, and another year for it to hit VHS/DVD. Nowadays, can catch it on Netflix on Redbox in just a few months if they want to indulge their Will Smith love. And it certainly doesn’t help things that M. Night has directed this– even though it’s not being marketed primarily with his name, his involvement is also keeping people away, as is the fact that this isn’t even really a Will Smith movie but a Jaden Smith movie, with Will Smith in a supporting role.
Now of course people still are going to see bad movies (Transformers franchise, anyone?)… but I think the difference is they’re not knowingly going to see bad movies. As in, movies THEY THINK are bad, or to see their favorite actor. People who are going to those spectacularly bad nostalgia franchises are going because of their own sense of nostalgia and the fact that it makes them more forgiving, therefore… they don’t actually believe those films are bad. They have blinders on. There are a lot of stupid people out there who give a pass to the likes of Transformers and G.I. Joe and super-hero films and whatnot. There’s also still the spectacle factor. People still want to see the biggest of the spectacle films in the theater; not all of them, with there being so many these days, but the biggest of the bunch.
I guess the difference in what I’m saying versus the article is that 20 years ago people might KNOWINGLY go to see a bad movie to see their favorite actor. These days people have been kind of programmed by the media and their own nostalgia (new Star Wars trilogy) and see this terrible films but actually think they’re good, or at least far better than they are. If the economy wasn’t so tough, and if streaming technology didn’t exist, I think people would still be willing to throw extra bucks to see their favorite actors in knowingly-bad films during their theatrical runs.
I’m hoping the end result of this is that we’ll see better fims get made over time, as movie execs realize nothing is a home run and they have to defer to quality. I think there will always be that chunk of the marketplace with bad, noisy films catering to the zombified brains of the masses, just that the number of those films and the number of screens showing them will decrease. As those films get increasingly more expensive and the studios realize they have to make $500mill just to break even, suddenly a film budgeted at $20-$30mill that doesn’t have to do much else beside be well-made is a nice alternative. I’m also not saying I hate all big, loud movies; for example, I thought the first Iron Man was great, the second was terrible, and the third was better than 2 but still had a lot of problems. Yet you’ll see a lot of people, even reviewers, claiming that this latest one is the “Best Iron Man yet.” Again, I think in an increasingly chaotic world, there’s a certain comfort in your nostalgia being a security blanket against all of the messy unknowns out there in the world.
Less economics, it could also have something to do with more opportunity to see a bad movie otherwise, without shelling out theater dollars. iTunes, Red Box, Netflix, etc. The thinking becomes, “I’ll catch up with it later if I see it at all.”
Well, I think that’s absolutely it in a nutshell Kris, and that’s a part of what I was saying. But it’s also not like we suddenly have a culture of cineastes, and that no one is going to see bad movies. In fact, people are probably spending more money than ever on bad films. The question is in the “why?”. And I think you’re absolutely right that it’s no longer individual star power driving that decision… so what is? I’m going with nostalgia. But it is interesting to see that the corporatism of the studios has sort of taken over and has replaced the stars themselves. I suppose on some level, it’s what the studios have always wanted. It’s a lot easier to control a product than a person. Also probably easier to track how a film will do and when a franchise will fall off. As bad as the Pirates movies may get, we’ll keep getting more until that one where the box office trajectory drops enough to signal the next one would disastrous. And meanwhile no one gives a crap about Johnny Depp anymore, they just love their Captain Jack. I think there will be some interesting times ahead for Depp when the Pirates franchise stops and there’s no Alice in Wonderland immediately behind him, either. At some point he’s going to have to go back to being an actor instead of a figurehead in these sorts of enormous productions.
Also, it’s interesting to note that the non-franchise hits you’ve listed like Ted and (potentially) This is the End still cater to a certain kind of American “comfort food” safety net; Ted through its own story of nostalgia, and This is the End through its cast of familiar faces, stoner comedy, and bubble of “us against the unknown world.” We don’t seem to be getting the kinds of films that truly made us question ourselves like we did back in the 70s. Even something like The Matrix, which is going back 15 years itself, leaned more on personal empowerment than it did on its critique of depersonalized society. The closest thing we’ve had lately to those probing 70’s films is Argo, yet it still had a very healthy sense of American patriotism and was meant as entertainment in the end. And yet, and yet… perhaps it was political enough to keep Affleck from winning an Oscar– because there’s some strange reason if we probe deep enough to explain why the Academy voters didn’t want to nominate him.
In terms of big tent poles, I think Pacific Rim may be a little more outside of that comfort zone than the usual fare, probably because del Toro isn’t a white American and he’s not afraid to ask some strange, dark questions that fall outside of it. But on the other hand, he’s such a talented, visionary filmmaker (and his film is also going to capture a good portion of the Transformers audience) that it won’t matter. In fact, I’m going to venture a guess and say that Pacific Rim is going to go outside of the box just enough to make it a huge hit, much like when District 9 blew up, which certainly wasn’t a feel-good film and probably posits darker questions than anything else I’ve listed here so far. Pac Rim will certainly be a bigger hit that that, because it has so much more going for it in terms of its blockbuster potential. But I don’t think it will be able to hit the safety-net, comfort-food numbers of The Avengers. The other thing to note is that Avengers did have its stars– they just weren’t the actors. Captain American, Iron Man, Thor– the characters were the stars. Pacific Rim has a great, international cast; but they’re not name-brands– and neither are the characters. I guess we’ll see how it all plays out come July.
One last thing– for awhile now, a lot of high-profile actors have engaged in the practics of “do one big-budget film for the money, do one smaller film for art.” If things continue, it may almost become a necessity. Actors may need to be in a francise, both for the money and the name-brand recognition it give them, to then be able to act in, and likely take an even more proactive producing hand, in smaller ventures. It’s been commonplace the last couple of decades for big names and smarter actors; but it may become a requirement for anyone who wants to sustain a film acting career of a certain level as things move forward. Of course, the wrench in that works will be the Marvel model. What do you do when even doing a movie that grosses over a billion dollars still doesn’t give you the kind of payout you need to sustain doing 10-20 other films, of having a life and supporting a family during those years? If the check doesn’t make it worth the time, then those films are going to either see themselves either lose a lot of actors, or have to maintain such a high level of quality that actors will be doing them simply and only because they’re that good. We’re not there yet, and Marvel (along with Lucasfilm as is starts releasing its films yearly, both under Disney) is going to have a large say in how that future enfolds.
Kris – Chin-stroking articles like this are just an opportunity for critics to pontificate and fantasize about how the Beautiful Famous People are falling out of favor. While it’s nice to wallow in schadenfreude over the “misfortunes” – let’s be real, Big Willie got paid and is still rich – of the famous, in reality it’s mostly economics along with the fact that movies hit home video about four months after release and cable about eight months to a year later.
In this ruined economy, dragging the family out to the movie theater is a very expensive proposition. $10 (or more) per ticket, gas, snacks (if you’re really rich) – all that adds up, even if you just hit matinees. With such an investment on the line, what’s the incentive to see a mediocre movie with a big name star when it’s going to be available at Redbox for a dollar in a few months. It’s not as if the movie is going to go stale like a loaf of bread.
When you can get a decent 60″ HDTV for a grand and trick it out with a respectable surround system for several hundred more, it’s simple math that a family who goes to the show every other week on average could achieve ROI in a little over a year. I went over four months recently without going to a movie theater, but between streaming, downloads and Blu-rays saw 18 movies and I’m a casual moviegoer compared to some people.
Is the era of Big Stars over? It’s been over; the envious haters have just been waiting for Will Smith to have a disappointment, though as others have pointed out, it’s his kid’s movie.
If studios can’t realize that simply handing aome Big Star $20 million dollars doesn’t guarantee butts in seats, that’s their fault. With stars faltering, the idea that 3D or big noisy action is the solution has been tried, but again that’s becoming hit and miss. What’s making the difference is better writing which is why Star Trek Into Wrathness of Khanness is a disappointment; they were lazy and sloppy and had to create the “Who is John Harrison?” mystery to distract from the fact they were making a lazy remake.
Not wallowing. Just interested.
Thoughts on Redbox, etc. noted in comments elsewhere here.
perhaps, the clock is running out on scientology. and the clock has run out on m. night shhhhoweveryouspellit, and there will be no third act twist on his career.
Shyamalan. It’s spelled out in the article.
For the most part, this article is completely true. However, in the last few years, we’ve had Inception, The Hangover, Avatar, I Am Legend, and The Blind Side grossing over $250M. Some of these were helped by a big name director (Cameron, Nolan) but for the most part they were incredible box office draws from their advertising, big name stars, and general concept.
We see a lot of bombs as well, but Hollywood is making more total movies than it used to, while the total number of moviegoers isn’t increasing nearly as much. Simple math here will tell you that there will be more “bombs” because moviegoers will choose what they’re comfortable with. This has always (not just recently) been headed by franchises, but there are always a couple movies a year that can dominate the box office without a lot of people knowing the brand beforehand.
The Hangover didn’t have any stars though – it was an example of good material finding success without brand appeal or big name actors. Very successful marketing campaign and great word of mouth.
I don’t know if it’s that simple. Actors are always going to be a factor, if not a guarantee.
I don’t think “After Earth” is a good example, because it’s not a Will Smith movie. It’s a Jaden Smith movie.
And though I don’t agree with your premise, I agree with the point your making. “Material and marketing is king” says it all. But actors are included in the material and in the marketing.
For example, I doubt “The Great Gatsby” would be that successful without DiCaprio.
It really depends on the movie. I love Jennifer Lawrence but I didn’t catch “House at the End of the Street” because it had a 11% RT score. Maybe I’ll watch it at home because of her. Maybe.
I am curious to see how the Sandra Bullock/Melissa McCarthy movie does. Because star power is the ONLY reason anybody will see that.
Oddly enough, Gatsby is also an example of brand appeal. DiCaprio certainly helped though.
I think every movie starring Will Smith at this point is pretty much a “Will Smith movie.”
“I think every movie starring Will Smith at this point is pretty much a “Will Smith movie.” ”
I’ve been making fun of this movie with friends at work who are casual moviegoers and mostly see action and scifi movies. They were repulsed by the idea of Will Smith trying to make his son a star with his own money. I think it would have made more money had it been a Will sans Jaden Smith movie.
2009’s Fast & Furious proved the return of even B-List actors can lift a once popular franchise can make a difference with audiences.
I think people expect the Jay Pharoah kinda Will Smith for this type of movie. There’s just too much disconnect with the marketing to click with the brand that Will Smith is.
That’s totally fair. This isn’t the expected on-screen persona at all.
“It really depends on the movie” – Isn’t the point that it can’t be dependent on the movie? That in the classic idea of the bankable movie star people will go to see the star regardless of the movie, for the most part?
MAGIC MIKE was a financial success because it was a star vehicle with a high-concept: Channing Tatum is a stripper—yay!
I think this is less about Will Smith and more about people knowing how bad MNS movies are and actively avoid them now.
I don’t think I would agree. The marketing clearly kept M. Night’s name mostly out of the picture. There are many, many people who have no idea he directed this movie. In fact, I’m not all that sure his name is necessarily anathema. One wonders if “After Earth” would have fared better if it were played up as “AN M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN MOVIE.”
Yep. I tend to have a pretty good idea what’s going on… and I had no idea After Earth was a Shyamalan movie.
MNS is the only reason I ever will see this movie someday. Will Smith’s vanilla choices steer me away from his work. Starting with 6th Sense, Had MNS directed Devil and never directed Airbender, I’d consider his filmography successful. While I don’t care for The Happening, I’m Sure someone can find something profound to pull out of it.
I agree with a lot of what is being said about the “movie star” here. Something I’ve noticed is that there are actors who can have a movie star effect if combined with a film that manages to get good critical reception, often more than expected. I think Mark Wahlberg, who you mentioned, is a fine example of this. When he does movies like “Contraband” or “Broken City” they don’t do well, but take “Ted” or “The Fighter”, which both got better critical reviews than expected and combine that with Wahlberg’s likeability, you get a box office hit. I think this is also true of George Clooney, as both “The Descendants” and “Up in the Air” did solid box office for the type of indie films they are thanks to the fact that audiences like him, but something like “The American” goes under the radar because the critics didn’t really shine a light on it. Brad Pitt too, as nobody expected “Moneyball” to do the business it did, yet it’s good reviews and Pitt’s popularity helped it become a hit, yet “Killing Them Softly” didn’t really register in a big way with critics. I’m sure there are many more examples of this.
Great minds think alike I guess.
I think a lot of this is true and speaks nicely to Harris’s point in the GQ piece.
The American was great, imo.
And many people feel that way, but my point was that it never gained mass critical winds to push it into the forefront of the conversation and make people see it.
The watershed moment was when Warner replaced Vincent Chase for Aquaman 2 and still had a hit.
In all seriousness, there are trends, but there are exceptions and contradictions to every trend. Hangover 3 is proving the limits of brand appeal. Identity Thief showed us what a movie star can still do at the box office. Certainly, the biggest hits of the year have been franchise installments. But these aren’t mutually exclusive to star power. At least three of those top 10 hits from 2011 you mention are star-driven franchise pieces, Mission Impossible (Cruise), Pirates of the Caribbean (Depp), and Sherlock Holmes (Downey). There aren’t any movie stars anymore who can bring in an audience no matter what the movie. But maybe that’s a good thing? Quality of product matters. A movie star in the right role can still attract a lot of attention to a movie that might otherwise sit on the sidelines. Moneyball comes to mind. Even given the trends, this is still a many-faced process, and the rules are made and broken every weekend.
But with Hangover 3, I think most, even the casual moviegoer, felt burned by Hangover 2. So that certainly plays into diminishing returns, too.
I also think Identity Thief was less about star power than it was a perfect match of material (and, of course, great marketing). McCarthy will likely hit it big with Sandra Bullock later this summer, and that, again, will be about the magic combo, IMO, more than any one name.
Yeah, I’m also not entirely buying Melissa McCarthy as a full blown movie star. I think Jason Bateman deserves some credit too, I’m pretty sure Horrible Bosses did solid box office and I’m inclined to believe that had more to do with him than either Charlie Day or Jason Suidekis.
But like Kris said, I think pairing and matching certain actors together can create a box office enthusiasm than either can individually.
*create more of a
New Stars arrive, old ones fade away. That’s always going to continue.
Kris, your points could be used to argue that movie stars have NEVER existed. You can always propose some alternative reason for ANY movie being a hit. However if the public is excited at seeing certain actors paired together, it must be because they have some affection for the actors separately, No?
No, not necessarily. Sometimes the interest sparks at only the mixture. And I don’t think one could use these points to argue that movie stars have never existed. The 21st century brand explosion alone is enough to squash that.
Meh, I’m sure Smith’s publicists will blame it all on Shyamalan…
I think your theory is off. It’s not the star, director or franchise that is determining box office success or failure but more technology and information. People have information literally at their fingertips and are getting better at using it. If your favorite actor is in a movie and Rotten Tomatoes has it rated at 20% you are more than likely going to pass on going to see it at the theater and wait for it On Demand or on Netflix. You can watch trailers, read reviews and spoilers before you purchase a ticket. Nothing can make a bad movie a success anymore. The only magic bullet for box office success in this day and time is a good movie. Bad movies with big names of any kind get caught before the get to the moviegoers wallet.
That seems more theoretical than my point, which has data to back it up, after all. I certainly think the ability to investigate a film before seeing it has a hand in things, mind, but at the same time, the worst reviewed movies make tons of bank year after year so I don’t think the audience at large is all that phased by Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
I wonder if it’s akin to something like twitter trending. I’m not identifying twitter trends specifically, but more the cultural phenomenon we have now where trends and ideas and buzz are created so quickly and word of mouth takes shape almost immediately. So while I don’t think RT or metacritic are the sole reason, I think they, along with other factors, create this sort of trend, for lack of a better word, where a movie gets pegged as one to see or one to not see. Reviews are a part of that, but other things play a part, social media certainly–you don’t even have to go to RT–the bad press on After Earth was splashed all over twitter last week. Again, by about Thursday last week, I literally could sense people who had been planning to see After Earth abandoning ship for other movies. People didn’t want to see the movie that was going to bomb, that sort of thing. I don’t know. Just thinking out loud.
This isn’t really relevant to the topic at hand, but I just wanted to say that I appreciate the degree to which you’re willing to engage with us lowly commenters. Generally, I find that web writers remain fairly aloof when it comes to comment sections, which I 100% understand, given the sorts of things many commenters have to say, but it’s always nice to be engaged in actual intelligent conversation. So, thanks… I guess.
Of course. I’m happy to say that over the course of eight years our community here has weeded out most of the nonsense and left us with lively, thoughtful debate in our comments sections at In Contention. I’m prouder of that than just about anything else here.
Maybe people aren’t as much of a jerk because the author actually does interact, and will put people in their place (in a thoughtful way), or interact (in a thoughtful way) … and there’s a photo! That steps it up, too.
I definitely agree though … there’s always better conversation here unless it’s a Jim Carrey post about his anti-NRA video.
I thin the age of the movie star has been dead for a lot longer than people realize. Back in the 70’s, Clint Eastwood was a movie star because we kind of knew then what the film would be like, and went to see him in that particular kind of film. Today however, with the home entertainment industry so huge, I don’t think that the movie star who will attract people to ap particular movie anymore. When people go to the movies, they want to see something spectacular. I would even suggest that someone like a Quentin Tarrentino, with his films, and the product we expect might have bigger box office appeal than a movie star today.
Maybe “After Earth” failed because no one cares about Will Smith’s kid or the further misadventures of M. Night Shitalot.
See above re: the casual movie-goer likely not being aware of Shyamalan’s involvement.
I think the age of the movie star has been over for some time, but the movie people haven’t known it. I think that in the 70’s Eastwood was a movie star, but as a product to bring people to the movies becuase of the kind of film we expected by him at the time. Today with the home entertainment industry, people will go to the movies to see something spectacular. At the same time, I would suggest that a Quentin Tarrentino film, also a product, has more box office name appeal that many actors do.
The movie people are behind in a lot of ways. They think they’re progressive, but they still only have a 10% female membership in directors/producers/showrunners and 4% non-white regardless of gender, representation. They’re kind of just behind the country in a way, now they’re trying to figure out what people want, and because it is largely sequels and existing material, it’s easier for them to put out, than some other story that could get bogged down in so much how do we sell this? spitballing.
This is a really good article, but I reckon a wee bit off the mark in general.
I think its true that the last great movie star era was the Gibson, Hanks, Cruise and Ford one at the turn of the Century. But its equally true that the movie star era is cyclical in nature. If you look at the late 50s and early 60s, you had a group of stars (Grant, Stewart, Wayne and co) with the odd hit here and there but who also suffered a significant amount of misses whilst at the same time a limited number of big new stars were coming through, where Newman carried the ‘young’ star box office as Brando, Dean and others fell off the rails in various ways. We are in a similar place now. But it will come round again. Franchise is king at the moment, but people will crave originality and reward it at the box office soon enough. I also think its a bit unfair to discount Smith and DiCaprio in particular, their hit ratio is pretty damn good and the equal of any of the ‘classic’ stars, who have all had their dips, even during their peaks (look at Cruise with Days of Thunder and Far and Away, Gibson with Forever Young). Plus there is a pretty solid second tier with Depp and Downey Junior in particular standing out in recent years (Sherlock Holmes for instance made what it did on the back of Downey Jr’s wattage). So nothing new, just the usual dip in the cycle I reckon.
I don’t know about that. Clooney, Pitt, Smith, and Damon proved throughout the aughts that they could headline movies and that be the only draw. 3/4 of those guys were in Ocean’s and it was wildly successful for it. Smith was the only reason to see Hitch or Hancock and both of those movies did phenomenal.
Ditto also Meryl Streep. I’m surprised no one has mentioned her in this post and how unparalleled her success has been within the past decade. Would The Devil Wears Prada and Julie & Julia be as hugely successful without her involvement?
It made $27 million over the weekend. It didn’t bomb.
Um…
Well, it cost a ton to make and I believe it was expected to do high 30s at the absolute least.
To say nothing of P&A costs, etc.
I think the Robert Downey Jr. example is telling. Brands do trump stars now, but actors can often be a major part of the brand.
For example, the Fast and the Furious franchise was really tanking when it didn’t have Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, but the second they came back the series suddenly sprung back to relevance. These two guys are C-listers at best outside of this franchise, and yet the movies make significantly more money with them than they did without them.
I wpuld think that every movie with Leo DiCaprio in it would do significantly less business than if another “star” were in it
It’s about patience and timing, I’d say. All the stars you listed were not immediately thrown into the driver seat of big blockbusters; they were fostered by the industry–worked their way up the ladder in both film and television. The ‘movie star’ mantle will return once Hollywood learns how to take its god damn time again.
Case in point, Channing Tatum–the first of the new breed of movie stars. The dude was not immediately thrusted to the top of the bill of some major blockbuster. Over the last 11+ years the guy was built to be a main eventer: bit parts and supporting roles, gaining recognition, eventually transitioning into lead roles, corralling a few decent money makers, putting his face out there yet never resting on his laurels and starring in sequels. Now, the guy is a house hold name, which generated a good bit of over three hundred million dollars last year. And that’s all because he and the industry he works in didn’t take any premature measure.
Look at Taylor Kitsch. They put two extremely trite blockbusters on the shoulders of an unprepared guy lacking a robust name with not a whole lot in his filmography to conjure up a movie-going following–and then they’re shocked when the films flatline.
Good article though.
I’m a bit confused as to what is considered a “bomb”. It seems as if the global+domestic numbers surpass the budget on a lot of the films on the list here, which would just leave unaccounted advertising dollars to make up the difference. For example, Lemony Snicket made 327 mil total with a budget of 140 mil. The difference there being 187 million dollars. I highly doubt the advertising cost 187 mil, so how was that a bomb?
I agree with you. It would seem to me if a movie makes 100 million dollars at the box office it is likely to make the same amount of money in Online and Netflix type rentals afterward.
I found the Will Smith movie “after Earth” Preposterous being a History Major in College. The planet depicted in the movie(Earth) freezes over completely at night. Despite this during the day many predators emerge such as attack Baboons, Saber Tooth tigers and Giant eagles yet no Herbivores are ever shown in the movie. They have no Rabbits, waterfowl, Pigs ,Goats or herding animals like Deer , Kangaroos or sheep to feast on. No wonder they were all chasing after Will Smith’s son and Bird eggs in this ludicrous film. Nothing else( Oxen and Gazelles etc.) on this sorry version of Earth in the way of game animals is left to eat.I guess depressing films of the “Earth is doomed” genre like Oblivion and After Earth, both box office flops, have Thank God run their course. Now if only movie fans would avoid Zombie movies, Aliens invade and threaten Earth and violent action, bloody revenge films such as , Hammer of the Gods & Last Stand type films we might go back to films with a plot ,acting and not have four letter words in every fourth line of dialogue in the movies.